Luann de Lesseps And Sonja Morgan’s Spin-Off Show Is Officially Confirmed By Bravo

They’re baaaaack! When it was announced by Bravo Daddy Andy Cohen that Real Housewives of New York would be completely rebooted, fans worried about the fate of their favorite veterans. With the cast in limbo when it came to the possibility of RHONY Legacy, a spin-off rumor started. Thankfully, it was true.

As reported by E! News, Bravo has officially announced that Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are getting their own spin-off. The series is schedule to premiere in 2023 and is cheekily named Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. The women are set to take over the small down of Benton, Illinois, population 7,000.

The network teaser stated, “It’s a fish-out-of-water experience for everyone involved, especially when the two Manhattanites check in to the local motel. At the request of the mayor, they take on tasks to boost morale and galvanize the town with new spirit. From building a new playground to revitalizing the local theater with a full-on variety show, Luann and Sonja have their work cut out for them as they embrace their new temporary home.”

The statement concluded, “Whether searching for the town’s famous crappie fish in the lake with their bare hands or going mudding with monster trucks, one thing is for certain—with Luann and Sonja in charge and out of their element, hijinks and hilarity are sure to follow.”

Sound familiar? Yep, the show definitely seems to be following the format of the popular reality series, The Simple Life. The hit show ran from 2003 to 2007 and starred Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. The two socialites rich kids traveled to small towns in America and hilariously tried their hand at things like farming.

In June, news leaked (likely on purpose) that the two RHONY vets would be getting their own series. An insider revealed, “Luann and Sonja of course will be their fabulous selves and each episode will have them interacting with the locals. They don’t know the locations yet, but it’s going to be somewhere like Kansas or Nebraska, not some hipster Southern town. [Executives] have been holding the locations even from the gals until the last minute.”

Only a month later, Lu and Sonja were seen filming the show. They allegedly spent a few weeks in Benton which will result in 10 episodes. Stay tuned for an official release date!

TELL US – WILL YOU WATCH WELCOME TO CRAPPIE LAKE? DO YOU THINK LU AND SONJA WILL BE BACK FOR RHONY LEGACY?

[Photo Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo via Getty Images]