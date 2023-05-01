Real Housewives of New York Season 14 Gets July Premiere Date

It’s official: Real Housewives of New York is returning for season 14 in July 2023. Bravo revealed the news across their social media channels. The first episode of the new season, which will showcase an entirely new cast for the series, is to air on July 16, 2023. You can check out the date reveal in the short teaser below:

Start spreading the news. #RHONY Season 14 premieres July 16th! ✨?✨ pic.twitter.com/ZaQIPVEP9F — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 1, 2023

Moody teaser promises fresh trip through New York City

The date reveal teaser is a simple yet effective one. It shows the traditional rosy red apple synonymous with New York City. Heels are then heard clicking against the ground, until a feminine hand picks up the apple and takes a bite. It’s unlikely to be new castmate Lizzy Savetsky, as she exited the show just as quickly as she joined it. It hasn’t been made clear if she will appear at all once editing is complete.

Former J. Crew president Jenna Lyons heads up the rebooted cast as perhaps the most familiar face. She stars alongside the likes of Sai De Silva and Ubah Hassan. They are joined by Erin Dana Lichy, an interior designer who sells luxury real estate; Brynn Whitfield, a corporate comms and marketing consultant; and Jessel Taank, a beauty and fashion entrepreneur.

Still, some fans are desperate to have familiar New York faces back on their screens. While there have been no official announcements regarding the supposed RHONY: Legacy spinoff, there have been rumors. It was reported that the show would feature former NYC Housewives like Ramona Singer, and be stylized similar to Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

While we don’t have a full-length trailer for RHONY season 14 just yet, it should be here before too long. Fans have been desperate for a look at what the newbies have to offer. Whether or not they will be convinced to tune in when they get a taste of the action, however, remains to be seen. If not, this reboot could be dead on arrival.

TELL US – WILL YOU BE WATCHING THE REBOOTED REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK? WHICH OF THE NEW HOUSEWIVES ARE YOU MOST EXCITED TO SEE ON THE SHOW? OR ARE YOU HOLDING OUT FOR RHONY: LEGACY?