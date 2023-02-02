Luann de Lesseps Speaks Out On RHONY: Legacy Being Put On Pause

We are a community in mourning. The classic Real Housewives of New York City is dead. And the long-teased Legacy reboot is no more. Jill Zarin, Sonja Morgan, Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, and Luann de Lesseps were all rumored to have been in talks for the reboot. However, negotiations between the cast and the network reached a standstill. All offers are off the table for now. Allegedly, Bravo was sending the cast members lowball offers and refused to guarantee them more than four episodes in the reboot’s first season.

In an interview with People, Countess Lu took a break from her cabaret shows to dish on the untimely demise of RHONY: Legacy and eulogize what we could have had. She confirmed the sad news that negotiations reached a standstill. Sources confirmed to People that the reboot is offically “on pause.”

But Luann has her own ideas on what the future could hold for the RHONY cast.

“I always said, ‘Never count out the Countess,’ but in this case, it’s, ‘Never count out the New York City Housewives,'” Luann told People.

“Bravo is a genius at reinventing the wheel. They’re breathing new life into RHONY right now, and I have no doubt they’ll find a way to bring the OG’s and beloved New York City Housewives back together again,” Luann continued optimistically. “It may be not right now, but I have faith in Bravo and trust that they’re going to create something really spectacular that the fans will love in the near future.”

Honestly, who would have thought that one bad RHONY season would have led to such a chaotic turn of events for the franchise? Of course, hindsight is 20/20. Looking back on it, maybe we shouldn’t have complained so much about Season 13 of Real Housewives of New York. And with all the hype surrounding Legacy, it will be interesting to see how the recast version of RHONY translates with fans for Season 14. Will the new cast be welcomed with open arms, or will we still be mourning the loss of our OG cast?

RELATED: Andy Cohen Confirms Reboot Of The Real Housewives Of New York City Is A Priority Over The Legacy Show

Although the Legacy edition of RHONY is on the back burner for now, Countess Luann told the outlet that she’s grateful for the many years she’s spent working with Bravo. While she and the other classic RHONY ladies wait to potentially return to the negotiation table, Luann has her own idea for a spinoff that would undoubtedly satisfy. How about a Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with just RHONY alums?

“How genius would that be? An Ultimate Girls Trip with all RHONY alums?” Luann suggested. “A quick little eight-day trip might actually open the door to some women who couldn’t commit to filming a full four-month show. And wouldn’t it be fun to go back to some places that we loved before, like Scary Island or St. Barts?” she added.

TELL US – ARE YOU DISAPPOINTED TO HEAR THAT RHONY LEGACY ISN’T MOVING FORWARD RIGHT NOW? WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE AN ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP WITH ALL RHONY ALUMS?

[Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images]