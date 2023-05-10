Luann de Lesseps Wants Kevin Costner To Be Her Next Mr. Right

See something you like? Luann de Lesseps is making it known that she is very interested in a newly estranged Hollywood icon. The reality TV star, and former countess, wants to date Kevin Costner. It’s unclear whether the Oscar winner is on board, but it’s been reported that he’s still reeling after his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce earlier this month. The former couple have three children.

Luann always made a splash with her love life while on the Real Housewives of New York. She divorced the man that gave her her beloved title, Count Alexandre de Lesseps, in 2009. The cabaret star gave up the countess title to marry businessman Tom D’Agostino. Their short-lived union ended in 2017 and featured on RHONY.

In between her marriages, Luann dated Jacques Azoulay. The duo are still friendly, and even attended a Broadway opening together in March.

Luann thinks Costner is her ‘type’

Page Six interviewed the cabaret star at the New York City premiere of Book Club: The Next Chapter. Luann was asked if there was anyone she was hoping to date. “Kevin Costner,” she responded.

The A-list actor got the countess seal of approval. “He’s so elegant,” Luann gushed. “He’s my type.”

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alum was impressed with Kevin’s bearing and presentation during his Oscar win.

“At the Oscars didn’t you think he was amazing? His speech. He was so elegant, so eloquent, so manly,” Luann continued.

Suave comes to mind. And it’s a rarer quality than Luann would like because she is underwhelmed by her current dating pool.

Luann is “not dating anyone in particular right now,” she said before adding, “But I am dating. No one to write home about. I wish.”

As the RHONY franchise has been completely recast, us fans will not be able to experience Luann’s next relationship by proxy of our screens. Unless of course, we get a glimpse in her and Sonja Morgan’s Crappie Lake spinoff. It’s up to the tabloids to keep us informed then.

