RHOSLC Season 4 Filming Has Wrapped; Producers Tease ‘Incredible’ Cast Trip and Finale

There’s no question whether the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 will be spectacular. And thanks to Andy Cohen, he gave us precisely the confirmation we needed.

The Park City, Utah ladies have been underway filming their fourth season since February 2023. Following the sentencing of former Real Housewives star Jen Shah for her role in defrauding the elderly, it seemed the network was ready to give this beloved city a fresh spin.

According to sources, Mary Cosby will be back in the fold in some capacity following her disappointing exit following Season 2. “Mary wanted to come back,” they revealed when cameras started rolling in February. They continued saying that Mary “was grateful for the time away from the cameras,” but she’s eager “to get back in the mix.”

Viewers also can’t forget the drama between co-stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose. Their beef started during Season 3 over pretty rumors and continued in Phuket, Thailand, during the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. They didn’t leave on the best note, and per Andy’s latest comments, I wonder if the Salt Lake cousins brought the energy the last season lacked.

Andy teases the new season is “incredible”

#RHOSLC wrapped filming s4! ? Producer confirms that cast trip & finale are incredible!! ❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/0FHgzgVd94 — The Real Housewives of SLC (@housewivesofslc) May 12, 2023

Andy’s latest publication, The Daddy Diaries, is the gift that keeps on giving. From behind-the-scenes details about NeNe Leakes and their unfortunate falling out to Lisa Rinna’s unforeseen Real Housewives of Beverly Hills exit, this book is essentially the sequel to Not All Diamonds and Rosé. I mean, talk about the OG bone collector.

During one of his book tour stops, Andy revealed a special text message he received from a producer on RHOSLC. “FYI, SLC trip and finale — INCREDIBLE,” the text read.

This info comes just days after insiders revealed Lisa Barlow and Whitney have been feuding during this season’s filming. “The women recently got into it with each other, and their conflict is expected to bleed into the Bermuda trip,” a source said.

We still have some time before we get a trailer or premiere date for the newest season of Salt Lake City, but for now, we’ll keep an eye out on the ladies’ social media accounts to see if there’s anything new to report.

