Kenya Moore Calls Shereé Whitfield the ‘Most Fired Housewife’

Kenya Moore is one Real Housewives of Atlanta peach who was born shady. Twirl can’t help but share some tea or call someone out — it’s in her nature. It’s what makes her a necessary member of the cast and one of the best Real Housewives anti-heroes of all time. And why I will never bore of her always hilarious confessionals.

Kenya kicked off RHOA Season 15 with a bang. She wasted no time calling out Shereé Whitfield’s new man Martell Holt for sliding into her DMs. Twirl is a lot of things and subtle isn’t one of them, so it wasn’t too shocking to see her cussing out Shereé’s new man during the first cast party.

Following the kickoff of RHOA Season 15, Kenya appeared on Kandi Burruss‘ KandiOnline show to break down the first episode. The two messy friends didn’t last even five minutes before dragging Shereé a little bit, but it was all in good fun.

Kenya accidentally threw shade at the OG

Kenya and Kandi were talking about how Shereé loves to throw it in their faces that she’s an OG while they technically are not. The petty semantics are what make this show timeless, and a prime example is Kenya Moore breaking down the three stars’ careers. She made sure to mention the times that Shereé was on the show “peachless,” which was definitely not an accident.

While Kenya did acknowledge that Shereé is an OG and you can’t take that away from her, she followed it up with a major dig. “She is the most fired housewife she is though. I’m not trying to throw shade,” Twirl said. Famous last words.

Twirl started to walk back her jaw-dropping statement by taking away the word “fired” from the equation. “I’m not trying to come for Shereé,” Kenya nervously laughed. “I don’t want that smoke. I actually really love Shereé.” Kandi agreed, but Mrs. Worldwide didn’t appreciate Shereé coming for her on Twitter after the premiere episode.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

