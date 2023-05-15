Real Housewives of New York Reboot Teaser Showcases NYC Newbies

When it comes to the Real Housewives of New York, it’s often felt like the drama behind the scenes was much more interesting than the drama on the show. RHONY ran for 13 seasons before Bravo decided the ratings were not translating to decent success.

As such, the network decided to do a hard reset, branding RHONY Season 14 as a series reboot with an all-new cast, and shuffling the old cast to other projects. Well, that was that. Except, not quite. The new cast almost fell apart before it really even began.

One of the housewives, Lizzy Savetsky, reportedly parted ways with the show after a storm of antisemitic hate online that left her feeling understandably dark. It came out soon after that she also left the show due to apparent racial controversy with costar Brynn Whitfield. With all the drama already stirring, it’s hard to say whether that will carry over into an entertaining show, or if season 14 will crash and burn on arrival.

The Real Housewives of New York is reborn!

Next stop: a new era. An all-new season of #RHONY begins July 16th! pic.twitter.com/oL6diuS9mg — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 15, 2023

Well, Season 14 hopefuls can rejoice as the official Bravo Twitter page has released a teaser for the upcoming episodes, demonstrating a real return to form for the housewives. A quick montage of the New York sights plays over a remix of “New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra, after which Andy Cohen winks to the camera.

After that, each housewife is given a brief spotlight, starting with Jenna Lyons, followed by Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, and Sai De Silva, all of whom are serving looks. The trailer proudly showcases the diversity that fans have been pining for since the conception of the Real Housewives IP.

Previously, many wondered what Lizzy’s involvement would be in the season, considering she left halfway through production. If this teaser is anything to go off of, it looks like Lizzy will not appear at all. Granted, this teaser only features the main cast members, and it was clear that Lizzy would not be a “cast member” per se based on what Andy Cohen said previously about the situation.

The new era of Real Housewives of New York will air on July 16, 2023.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE TEASER? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE NEW CAST MEMBERS? WILL THIS NEW ERA BE BETTER OR WORSE THAN WHAT WE HAD BEFORE?