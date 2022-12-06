Lizzy Savetsky Posts About “Feeling Dark” After RHONY Exit

The drama on the newly re-cast Real Housewives of New York City has been nothing short of intense. First, I must say I’m still mourning the loss of our original RHONY cast after season 13’s messy conclusion. Don’t forget, Andy Cohen announced this change some time ago after the NYC Housewives went on pause for a moment.

Following the announcement of RHONY Season 14 and RHONY: Legacy, fans immediately started questioning what this could actually look like. It’s been some time since RHONY has been on air, and thankfully we got some time with Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1 and Dorinda Medley on Season 2, but that still doesn’t stop viewers from missing them on their original show.

After the new cast reveal, things started to feel real again and excitement was swirling. But shortly into filming, when the story broke of Lizzy Savetsky’s sudden exit from the show following anti-Semitic comments, questions about the RHONY’s future were reignited.

Another controversy erupted when Lizzy’s husband, Ira Savetsky, allegedly said the “N-word.” Sources close to production reveal that’s when conversations about the pair’s exit started.

After letting the news of her exit settle down a little, Lizzy took to her Instagram Story, as reported by Page Six, to share what she’s been doing lately to focus on her well-being.

Lizzy wrote, “Things that help me when I’m feeling dark: Prayer- just talking out loud to G-d and asking for strength in the face of things I can’t control.” She added, “Meditation- pausing to focus on gratitude and open my heart to understand my fellow humans.” Lizzy also recommended “talking it out,” or even “helping someone else.”

The cast is still currently filming amid Lizzy’s exit and even Andy still seems optimistic that the ladies will deliver. Fortunately for the “OG” RHONY fans, the Legacy spinoff is still coming and will feature a lot of familiar faces.

However, don’t expect to see our girl Ramona as she recently announced she’s done with the Housewives franchise for now. But, she did say that if the new girls need some help, they can pay her, and she’ll teach them to be an “icon” like her. Hey — I’m not mad at it. That’s a nice little side hustle, Ramona.

