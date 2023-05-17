Ciara Miller Slams Carl Radke as a ‘Closeted A-hole’

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard ditched the Summer House after their engagement party did not go exactly to plan. Danielle Olivera cried through the entire event. She unloaded her emotions on the other guests. Lindsay was displeased when she found out.

The rest of Danielle’s castmates seemed to agree that Carl was callous not to include Lindsay’s supposed best friend. But the two ladies were at odds all season after the content developer suggested the romance was moving too fast. His strategy was to stay out of their drama. Presumably, including Danielle in his proposal plans would have made Lindsay feel a certain type of way.

A lot of hurt happened in the Summer House. And the cast haven’t even addressed Lindsay and Carl sneaking their stuff out without any explanation.

Ciara calls excluding Danielle “weird”

Ciara Miller and Mya Allen shared their thoughts on the drama with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast in an exclusive interview.

“He’s kind of like a closeted a–hole sometimes,” Ciara of the new and improved Carl. Love does wonders sometimes. Maybe not so much in this case.

“She’s not wrong,” Mya agreed, after being caught “off guard” by the comment.

The friends were puzzled as to why Carl shared his engagement plans with Kyle Cooke and Chris Leoni, but not Danielle. Carl and Chris knew each other a “few months” at that point, while Danielle was a huge support for Lindsay over the past seven seasons.

Ciara thought it “weird” and in very poor taste considering that Carl “used one of Danielle’s contacts to set up the engagement.”

It’s best not to have beef with the future bride. You’ll be a pariah at that point. The randomness of Chris knowing what Danielle didn’t is a fantastic example. Well, that and the Summer House newbie doesn’t come with drama.

“No disrespect to Chris, but like, you just met Chris, right? Chris knows this information, and then you’re going to put Danielle into the category of like the ‘girls in the house,’ like, she’s not really a girl in the house,” Mya added.

Carl grouping Danielle in with all the female houseguests was callous. She felt like an integral part of the friendship. Clearly, Lindsay and the former Loverboy VP thought otherwise. Mya “sympathizes” with Danielle on that front.

“I sympathize with her because it’s like I wouldn’t want to be in that situation with my best friend on such a big platform,” she said of the friendship imploding on camera.

While the model understands Danielle’s frustration, she is in no way defending her hysteria at the engagement party. Besides that event, Ciara believes Danielle did her part to mend her friendship with Lindsay.

“I do think she did end up trying in some ways, knowing she didn’t show up in all the best ways,” Ciara concluded. “She tried.”

If the reunion is any indication, Danielle and Lindsay have not made up since filming the season. The publicist, along with Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen, called the reunion a “storm.”

Catch Summer House Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

