Daisy Kelliher ‘Still Smiling’ Despite Tough Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently the only show of the franchise that has a returning chief stew for multiple seasons. Gone are the days of Hannah Ferrier and Kate Chastain. So Daisy Kelliher is a nice bit of stability in the interior team of Parsifal III.

Daisy joined the show in the second season, fresh as the flower of her namesake. Now, in Season 4, the Irish native has been worn down. Maybe the mix of understaffed interior and overbearing guests is a producer’s gift to viewers, but not to Daisy.

She went completely over the edge after some constructive criticism from Captain Glenn Shephard. Daisy left the tip meeting in tears after being told to “work smarter” by her superior. Meanwhile, her team, comprised of Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera, struggled the entire charter.

Daisy admits putting ‘too much pressure’ on herself

“We’re massively trying our hardest with the resources we’re given,” Daisy said in defense of her department. The tension with Gary King was palpable to the rest of the crew. Daisy felt unsupported by the First Mate and told him as much during the episode.

“I just feel like I’m taking on so much responsibility,” Daisy said. “I’m so sick of hearing my f-cking name and people asking me questions that I can’t answer.” Daisy felt that the optics of the episode would cause her fans’ concern. So after the episode aired, she took to Instagram to reassure her followers.

“I have had so many people reach out to me over the last few weeks in regards to how overwhelmed I’ve been in the last few episodes, just wanted to let you know I’m all good and I really appreciate all the support,” Daisy wrote to caption a selfie.

So what’s different this season? Certainly, Daisy took on challenging guests and created successful charters. Well, for one her crew seems less experienced this season. However, she did thank Mads and Lucy for their support. But ultimately, she blames herself for putting unnecessary pressure on the situation.

Yes[,] it was a tough season for me, I probably put too much pressure on myself and sometimes when I feel I’m getting pushed up against a wall I can break down — I am human after all but what doesn’t kill me makes me stronger and I’m still smiling 90% of the time even if you don’t see it,” Daisy continued.

Daisy decided to “learn” and “grow” and promised her followers to be a “better person for it.”

“I wouldn’t change it for the world. I may seem like I’m over my job but a couple of bad charters [aren’t] going to put me off,” she wrote. “I’m much stronger than that!”

Catch the show on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Perhaps Daisy rallies on the next charter.

