Eva Marcille’s Estranged Husband Fights Her Request for Divorce

Fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Eva Marcille are wondering what caused her happy home to crumble. During her stint on RHOA, Eva glowed under the love light of Michael Sterling, we even watched her get married in a fairy tale wedding.

But sometimes fairy tales are just that and marriages don’t have the shelf life of a good fable. Unfortunately, in March of this year, Eva filed for divorce from Michael citing their union was “irretrievably broken.”

Details weren’t given on the cause of the divorce, which is fine because it’s not our business. But Michael definitely isn’t on board with Eva’s decision. RadarOnline just learned Michael submitted his own request for the court to consider.

Divorce? What divorce?

According to court documents submitted by Michael, he is denying Eva should be granted a marriage dissolution on the grounds that the “marriage is irretrievably broken and there are no prospects for a reconciliation.”

This is because Michael wants Eva back but Eva does not want Michael back. Allegedly. He also wants the court to reject his estranged wife’s primary custody of their children. The papers did not state Michael wanted a particular custody agreement – he simply wants the entire thing to go away like it was a bad dream.

Michael has made no bones about wanting to stay with Eva. However, his request states he “desires to work towards an amicable resolution to this matter if the parties are unable to resolve this matter,” he wants Eva to pony up the money for his legal fees. What a guy!

When Eva initially filed for divorce she revealed she and Michael were “currently living in a bona fide state of separation.” She did ask for primary custody and child support of their minor children. Additionally, Eva requested Michael participate in the “care and maintenance” of their kids, including medical bills.

After Eva’s filing became public, Michael released a statement saying he wasn’t going to lose his relationship and seemed determined to win her back. Despite his commitment to reconciliation, he hired his own divorce attorney. Now he wants Eva to pay for it if things don’t go his way.

Hopefully, they can reach an amicable solution so everyone is happy and their children will continue to thrive.

