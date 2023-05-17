Jax Taylor Heard Raquel Leviss Is Staying in a Hotel, Not a Mental Health Facility

Woah, woah, woah. Jax Taylor, this is not the way. Are you using your new 15 minutes to question someone’s mental health? With the stigma that’s out there? You are losing me Jason, formerly of Vanderpump Rules. I’m sitting here, wondering if you brought anything to your latest interview that’s fact (that we don’t already know)? I guess listening is the only way to find out.

What’s going on now?

Jax is continuing to talk, that’s what. He’s telling us everything he thinks, and he’s coming for people when he has no idea what’s happening. It’s what he’s heard, and speculation on top of speculation. He recently joined Heather McDonald to discuss all things VPR, and he’s repeating rumors about Raquel Leviss’ mental health. Now, you’ve done went too far.

He says Raquel is possibly not in a mental health facility and is in a hotel. Tom Schwartz is supposedly saying the opposite, but never mind that one person is her “dude bro” and the other probably doesn’t even know her. Jax says, “I hope she’s getting the help that she needs”, but continues “if that’s the case.” He says, “I DON’T really know what’s going on with her personally.” That’s the thing about mental health – people don’t usually want you to know. Jax continues with his rumor, “I hope she’s not just going to a hotel and ‘saying that I’m in a mental health’ … that’s what I’ve heard too … she’s kind of using this as a scapegoat.” Wowwww.

Has Jax gone too far?

Jax is king of understated shade, but this is like questioning if someone is terminally ill; you better have some receipts. I’ll give you the facts about mental health treatment because it’s not what you think. The pandemic changed everything and intensive mental health treatment can be done via video chat. Realistically, Raquel could be in treatment and in a hotel – how would any of us know? There are many levels to mental health treatment and none of them involve this myth of being locked up or Miraval. Mental health treatment is sometimes a lifeline for people who have struggled their whole lives and isn’t a rehab joke. When it was said that Raquel would be there for the “long haul”, that’s not typically 30 days. Good treatment will have a person wanting to continue their way to wellness. It can easily be six months, or even a year if someone has a way to pay for it.

It is literally Mental Health Awareness month, and Jax’s thoughts and opinions teeter on belittling the struggle of anyone who’s ever had mental health issues, anyone who’s ever healed from trauma, and anyone who knows that stigma is real (and runs deep). I’d say how dare you, but you clearly don’t know any better so how can I fault you? Pipe down from the cheap seats, and tell us something you do know.

