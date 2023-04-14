Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss Checks Into Mental Health Facility Amid “Scandoval” Drama

As the never-ending Scandoval continues, Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss’ family has checked her into a mental health facility for treatment.

Realizing their daughter needed treatment, the Leviss family decided to voluntarily sign her into a facility. Raquel’s rep told Page Six the family made the decision “months” before Scandoval went public.

“Raquel was scheduled to go in pre-reunion,” the rep continued, “but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment.” Additionally, Bravo and production are “aware” Raquel is seeking better mental health and are in full “support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Her rep added that Raquel is not in rehab but in “mental health and trauma therapy.” A source claimed that she has already “been there” for some time. The treatment Raquel is receiving is a “long-haul program,” not a quick fix, the insider added.

Likewise, her paramour Sandoval admitted in his recent interview with Howie Mandel (on his Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast) that he scampered off to therapy right after his first hookup with Raquel.

“I got my ass into therapy,” he told Howie, “to try and figure out what the hell I’m gonna do.” Granted, it was couples therapy, and he still had yet to confess to then-girlfriend Ariana Madix why they were there. Just proves once again what a selfish asshole Tom is. The evidence includes his apology to everyone but Ariana once the shocking news broke.

Following the media explosion when Tom and Raquel’s sleazy affair came to light, Miss Sonoma County 2016 — unlike Tom — released a statement that included an apology to Ariana. She also admitted that she was getting counseling and learning about her unhealthy “patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved.”

“I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy,” Raquel confessed, “without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connections over my friendships.” She obviously had someone write that statement for her, because Raquel is just not that smart according to Kristen Doute.

“I don’t expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness,” Raquel continued. “Right now I must focus on my own health and well-being as I strive to be a better person moving forward.”

Although she was present at the taping of the “most astounding” VPR reunion ever, Raquel has been lying low in recent weeks. Sandoval told Howie that he and Raquel were “taking a break” from their relationship. Perhaps that is due to the beauty queen being “out of town” seeking help for her mental health. Do you think Sandy has been to visit her? Do you think he calls or writes? I don’t see it. He seems like an “out of sight, out of mind” type of guy.

As much animosity as James Kennedy’s ex-fiancée has stirred up, I’m sure we all wish her well in her treatment and recovery. I truly hope it does her some good. Perhaps she’ll learn to have some empathy for others, especially those who call themselves her BFF.

