Tom Schwartz Allegedly Described His Post-Scandoval Friendship With Tom Sandoval As ‘Messed Up’

Tom Schwartz has side-stepped a heck of a lot of criticism up to this point. When news of Scandoval broke, all the vitriol was aimed at the cheating parties. And rightly so. But as time passes, more questions are being asked about what the Vanderpump Rules cast knew. And should anyone have acted accordingly. Specifically, Tom Sandoval’s bestie, who often got swept up in Sandoval’s domineering personality.

The recent episodes are very telling. Schwartz was with Raquel Leviss and Sandoval during their first suspected tryst together. Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney, and Lala Kent all felt that something was amiss at that point. The term “dipping out” came up a lot. Sandoval and Raquel’s stories didn’t add up.

There was no specific timeline to the affair prior, other than late summer 2022. But after this episode aired, viewers got a more tangible date. “Jacuzzi night,” as it became known, is the most logical in the sequence of events. And Schwartz was present that evening. So the question of what he knew and when remains.

Schwartz was reportedly told “jacuzzi night” was a one time dalliance

A recent report claims to confirm what was suspected all along. The post from Deuxmoi alleges that Schwartz knew Raquel and Sandoval hooked up that night, shortly after the incident occurred. The original post from @bravobrady was also shared by @bravosnarkside on Instagram earlier this week.

According to the post, Schwartz is currently down under “spilling the beans.” The VPR star was spotted in Sydney, Australia and allegedly told a source that “he knew Rachel and Sandy hooked up on jacuzzi night.” Later, Sandoval downplayed the tryst and told Schwartz it was a “one time thing.”

Schwartz did not act on the supposed information given. Yet, the report claimed his friendship with Sandoval is “messed up” due to Sandoval’s cheating on Ariana Madix. Katie’s ex-husband “was shocked by the affair.”

Scandoval is affecting the bottom line as well. Their business venture, Schwartz & Sandy’s, is reportedly making “no money” due to public boycotts.

The report also claimed Raquel is in a “legit” mental health facility. There are fears of the former beauty pageant contestant “harming herself.” Though the post does not specify who “they” are, Schwartz is presumably talking about his friend group being concerned for Raquel’s well-being. Of course, these statements are unconfirmed currently.

Finally, Schwartz allegedly “wouldn’t stop talking about” Katie. Though the former couple are not together, Schwartz “still misses” her greatly. In her words, “was it worth it Tom?”

Catch Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Wednesday at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE THIS REPORT? ARE YOU SURPRISED SCHWARTZ AND SANDOVAL’S FRIENDSHIP IS ‘MESSED UP?’ SHOULD SCHWARTZ HAVE TOLD ARIANA WHAT HE KNEW? WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO SCHWARTZ & SANDY’S?