Andy Cohen Promises Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan’s Crappie Lake Spinoff Is ‘So Funny’

It’s been a long road for fans of Real Housewives of New York, and we deserve something for our efforts. After learning the horrifying news that the show would be rebooted with an all-new cast, life as a Housewives fan hasn’t been the same. Then, we had this fantasy of “RHONY Legacy” dangled in front of our faces, only for it to end up on pause.

Recently, we got our first look at Season 14 of RHONY. We also know RHONY: Legacy had been downsized into a yet-to-be-filmed iteration of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. So we’ll still have to wait to see our favorite RHONY ladies back together. One thing to hold over our appetite is Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps‘ upcoming spinoff, Welcome to Crappie Lake.

Andy promises good things are ahead

On Andy Cohen’s live Sirius XM show on Radio Andy, he discussed RHONY Season 14 and Ultimate Girls Trip. He then teased Sonja and Luann’s new project will blow our socks off.

Andy said, “When you see Luann and Sonja at Crappy Lake … Guys, I’m not overselling this show, and I have nothing to do with it. I didn’t produce it. It wasn’t my idea. I watched it as a fan, just like you. It’s so funny.”

He implored his co-host to watch it and practically foamed at the mouth when chatting about Sonja and Luann. His excitement for their show makes it hard to believe they were booted off of Real Housewives in the first place.

The RHONY spinoff follows the pair as they travel to Benton, Illinois, to trade in their luxurious NYC lifestyle for a slice of humble, midwestern realness. According to the show’s description, the ladies will be assigned tasks by the city’s mayor to help spruce up the town and get everyone to start feeling Jovani.

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake will premiere on Bravo later this year.

