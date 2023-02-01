Bravo’s Classic Real Housewives Of New York City Is “Dead”

No doubt The Regency is holding a vigil. Page Six is reporting that the recently announced Real Housewives of New York reboot “Legacy” season is dead.

It had been reported that Bravo had prioritized the casting for the fourteenth season of Real Housewives of New York proper. Executive producer, Andy Cohen said, “I hope that [fans are] happy with both [versions of the show]. That’s all I can say. The truth of the matter is we have not spoken to any of our classic RHONY women about Legacy yet.”

Andy continued, “We really were waiting to get the RHONY reboot right, and we really wanted to tell new stories, and we wanted to capture the energy in New York City, and I’m really happy with where we’re at,” he added.

Bravo announced the lineup of all new faces for RHONY Season 14 during BravoCon. The “Legacy” show had also started working on casting the more seasoned Housewives. Names like Jill Zarin, LuAnn De Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan were mentioned.

But things have come to a halt for the recycled reality show. The report from Page Six states that talks between the former stars and Bravo have “officially collapsed.” Bravo has rescinded their contract offers, and currently has no plans to put on the show. It seems things took a turn when the women felt “lowballed” by the network.

Sources close to the talent shared what the former women of RHONY are saying. They claim that the former Housewives were getting “lowball offers” from Bravo. The network also refused to guarantee the women would appear in enough episodes per season. “It’s just not worth it,” an insider close to the stars argued.

Production sources tell a different story, though. They claim the Housewives “seriously overestimated” how much money they’re worth. They argue that the reality stars think “they should make what the cast of Friends made in their heyday.” Sick burn.

Sources claim that Bravo has a “never say never” attitude about RHONY: Legacy. Think Real Housewives of Miami but make it cabaret. RHOM was taken off the air in 2013 before being rebooted on Peacock in 2021. Imagine following up with Sonja in 8 years!

