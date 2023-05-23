Daisy Kelliher Reveals Her All Stars Crew for a Below Deck Crossover Series

This is an engaging conversation that has happened more than once. Imagine your Below Deck dream team from the three shows of the franchise. Peacock also created Below Deck Down Under, for the sole purpose, in my opinion, to give Aesha Scott the reality TV platform she deserves.

Speaking of the Down Under chief stew, she’s one of the reality TV stars that Daisy Kelliher would pick to be on her dream team. Will Gary King be on that list, or does she prefer amenability over ability?

Daisy shares a surprise pick for bosun

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht favorite gave an exclusive interview to Daily Star and shared the all-star line up that she would want to work with.

Daisy picked her boss of three seasons, Captain Glenn Shephard, to pilot the vessel. Colin MacRae makes the list. He’s a highly accomplished engineer after all. Being easy on the eyes doesn’t hurt either. Rounding out her management team is none other than Gary, though Daisy does think he needs to amend his leadership.

For the galley, Daisy picked Below Deck Mediterranean Chef Dave White. Just keep Natasha Webb out of his aura and he’ll work wonders.

To round out the interior, Below Deck Chief Stew Fraser Olender and Aesha were Daisy’s picks. Wow, three chief stews on one vessel. Sounds like a recipe for an ego-driven disaster.

Let’s not forget the deck team. Daisy chose Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Kelsie Goglia as well as Courtney Veale from Below Deck Med. Kudos to Daisy for building an exterior team of highly competent girls. It’s a male dominated industry after all. Though I’m not sure Daisy really thought it through. Having Gary as head of a female dominated department could lead to sloppy decisions.

Could such a crossover project really come to fruition? The franchise has been highly successful, with fan favorites sprinkled across the four shows. It would be very exciting to get the best of them together on one vessel. The question remains as to which yacht would Daisy pick to work on. Parsifal III has been giving Captain Glenn a lot of grief recently.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF DAISY’S LINEUP? WHO WOULD YOU PICK FOR YOUR DREAM CREW?