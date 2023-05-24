Lala Kent Argues With Lisa Vanderpump in Pump Rules Reunion Preview: ‘I Reject Your Opinion’

Lisa Vanderpump faces an unlikely adversary in Lala Kent during the Vanderpump Rules reunion. While Lala is giving her opinion about the shameful acts of Tom Sandoval, LVP steps in to try and deflect some of the language being used. Lala doesn’t take kindly to that, and hits back with some sass. She has some history of her own with shady people. Her ex-fiancé is Randall Emmett, of course, and the two share a child. Watch the shocking Pump Rules reunion moment go down in the preview below.

“I didn’t ask for anybody else’s opinion”

“Sandoval IS Randall,” Lala said. “Give it 10 years, he is Randall Emmett, it’s absolutely terrifying. I couldn’t get Randall to stay home, then when s**t hit the fan, I couldn’t get him the f**k out of the house. That is a fucking narcissist,” Lala says, while Ariana Madix nods in agreement. “Everyone needs to be warned about this person. This is a dangerous human being,” she concludes.

Boss lady LVP doesn’t take too kindly to those words, stepping in to defend the worm with a mustache. “Lala, that’s actually a ridiculous stance, to start saying Sandoval’s a dangerous person,” she responds. Lala doesn’t miss a beat, and claps back, “I didn’t ask for anybody else’s opinion.” Is your jaw on the floor yet? “Well, you have my opinion,” Lisa says with a smile. But Lala isn’t done, responding, “Well, that’s great, I reject it.”

Lisa looks stunned, so Lala takes the opportunity to expand. “He was sleeping next to her, this was his life partner,” she says. “If he can do that to her, there’s something wrong with this person.” LVP counters that “a lot of people” have done the same, but it doesn’t make them “dangerous.”

“I had a baby with one, they are dangerous,” Lala counters. It’s at this point that Sandy feels confident enough to try and defend himself, but he also feels the wrath of Lala. “Shut the f**k up,” she repeatedly demands. Lisa tells her to “calm down,” which is obviously the worst thing you can say to a person so activated. “I’m not gonna calm down,” Lala says. “We’re ready to go.”

This is gonna be good. The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion begins May 24, 2023 at 9/8c on Bravo.

