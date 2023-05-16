Randall Emmett Accused of Racism, Drug Use, and Staff Mistreatment in Hulu Documentary Trailer

It’s always satisfying seeing a Hollywood big wig receive their dues, all the more when the big wig in question is the most morally reprehensible person imaginable – allegedly. The exec on the hot seat this time around is Randall Emmett, who, realistically, has been on the hot seat for almost three years now.

Reality TV fans will probably remember Randall from his stint on Vanderpump Rules. He was the partner of Lala Kent, the two getting engaged and conceiving before a very messy breakup.

Fans may recall why that breakup was so messy in the first place, with loads of allegations swirling around Randall. These allegations included but were not limited to cheating, mistreatment of his ex-wife, and a purported FBI case involving child exploitation and pedophilia. Yikes.

The Randall Emmett hate train chugs on

Well, looks like viewers can’t get enough of the scandal, or at least, that’s what ABC News thinks, as they’re rolling out a new documentary all about it on Hulu. The new docuseries, The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump, will launch a deep dive into Randall’s various allegations, especially in his time as a producer, interviewing past assistants and others who were close to him.

The trailer teases a dispute with 50 Cent, wherein the rapper purported that Randall owes him $1 million. This all took place on social media, in full view of the public. Considering Randall allegedly owed $10 million in an unpaid loan, it doesn’t seem too far off from the center. The trailer then points out how Randall caused his own undoing by appearing on VPR; had he not, he might’ve remained relatively unknown. What’s that saying about pride going before a fall?

With interviews from three former assistants of Randall, the trailer alleges that he brought out cocaine in front of his employees, presented himself naked in their midst, and threw around the n-word nonchalantly. Again, none of this seems too shocking, what with reports that Randall would supposedly solicit sex in exchange for movie roles.

Lastly, the trailer touches on perhaps the most engaging part of the story for reality TV fans, that being Randall’s relationship with Lala. With everything stacked against him, it’s no wonder Randall wants Lala to stop talking about him in the press.

Reactions to the trailer were mixed, with some YouTube commenters sharing the sarcastic sentiment of, “Thank you for covering the hard news stories, ABC,” and “A WHO CARES story about WHO CARES nobodies! Top notch reporting ABC.” One commenter chalked the seemingly poor quality up to the writers’ strike.

On the flip side, other commenters expressed excitement. Many were happy to see Lala receiving some defense. Yet, others still wanted to point out that Lala wasn’t blameless.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale airs Wednesday, May 17 at 9/8c on Bravo.

