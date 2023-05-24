Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Claims Ex Randall Emmett Says She Looked Like ‘An Exorcism’ While Giving Birth

Let’s play a game of Randall Emmett says. Could it be he said he didn’t pay for hookers and blow? Could it be he said Lala Kent was no longer fun after sobriety? No, Lala of Vanderpump Rules is speaking out to the LA Times about Randall’s description of daughter Ocean’s birth. In other words, an “exorcism?”

In a way, it sounds like Randall didn’t even make the birth. I thought he had several children already – hasn’t he seen the birthing process by now? Lala claims Randall wasn’t ready and needed reinforcements. He called her mother to fly over, and needed a delivery of Fireball, Nyquil, and a blankie in their birthing suite.

There’s something about Randall

Allegedly, he was “uncomfortable” so he called for a man-child care package. But hey, he made it back just in time to see Ocean born, allegedly. Was he trying to dodge it? Who knows, but he left again and didn’t return until the next day! Sleeping it off I guess.

Randall’s recollection of the events is the polar opposite. He indicates he was there and never missed a beat. What else did he supposedly say? That Lala looked like she was “part of an exorcism.” Lala is beautiful, especially au naturel, but my first thought was the trending “alienized face” people with Botox tend to have. Could that be what he’s referencing? Uh, no. He actually told Lala, who was in and out of consciousness, “You see your best friend and your partner, eyes going back into their head, it’s horrifying.” And he not only said this to her – he said this on a Give Them Lala 2021 podcast.

He went on, “I’ve never seen anything like this and I’ve been with her five years.” Thoughts dribbling out of his mouth. I really hope this wasn’t the conversation, but he has his own type of jokes.

Where’s the concern for her passing out Randall? Out with the bottle of Fireball?

Watch the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion starting with Part 1 on Bravo, May 24. Watch The Randall Scandal docu about Randall on Hulu, available to stream now.

