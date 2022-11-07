Randall Emmett’s Former Assistant Alleges Racial Discrimination And Claims He Had To Pay Randall’s “Prostitutes And Drug Dealers” In Lawsuit

Lala Kent has been totally activated, Lindsay Hubbard style, since she split from Randall Emmett. The Vanderpump Rules star hasn’t held back on scorching the earth Rand walks on after a whole bunch of his dirty deeds, including alleged cheating, were exposed. Lala has made friends with all of Rand’s enemies, from 50 Cent to his ex-wife Ambyr Childers. The two unfortunate exes of Randall’s have exchanged a whole bunch of horror stories and are attempting to move on from the situation. Despite it all, Lala seems to be doing just fine these days.

The allegations against Rand that have piled up make sense why he wanted to be anonymously referred to as Lala’s “man” for so long. And why he wanted nothing to do with filming VPR until the most recent seasons. Adding to the long list of Randall’s legal battles now includes a lawsuit against him filed by his former assistant. The allegations, as you might expect, aren’t pretty.

Page Six reports that Rand’s former assistant Martin G’Blae worked for Rand’s production company in 2020. He’s suing his old boss for damages for emotional stress, punitive damages, and attorney’s fees. During his work tenure, Martin claims Randall tasked him with a bunch of uncool deeds which include “paying [Randall’s] prostitutes and drug dealers.” Oy vey. This sounds familiar.

Martin was also the assistant that alleges Rand made him enlist hotel staff to open a locked safe in a room that contained a brick of cocaine. He apparently told his former boss he refused to be put in unsafe and potentially illegal situations ever again. Apparently, it didn’t stick because Martin alleges that Randall made him an accomplice to insurance fraud by forcing the assistant to file a claim for a missing Rolls-Royce that wasn’t stolen.

As if all of that wasn’t bad enough, Martin also accuses Rand of racial discrimination. He alleges he used the N-word in reference to his rival Fofty Cent as well as made alleged racist comments about Cardi B. Rand denies ever using a racially derogatory term and apparently looks forward to “vigorously defending this action.” Rand’s going to need to sell a lot more than just his former Love Nest with Lala to afford all of these attorney’s fees. This is probably a good time to throw in a hearty ALLEGEDLY ALLEGEDLY ALLEGEDLY. Don’t sue me, Rand. I don’t have PJ money.

Martin, who is black and a practicing Muslim, also alleges that Randall made him participate in duties that involved poker. Gambling is prohibited in the Islamic faith, so Martin told his boss he felt uncomfortable completing the tasks. Apparently, Randall ignored the request and made him keep doing work in relation to poker. If all of this is true, it’s clear Randall has some serious self-reflection to do before he can ever make a straight-to-DVD movie again, if ever.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE THE ALLEGATIONS MADE BY RANDALL’S FORMER ASSISTANT?

[Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic]