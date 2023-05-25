Chrissy Teigen Doesn’t Think It’s a ‘Good Idea’ For Her To Join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Would Chrissy Teigen ever join Real Housewives? Specifically, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Andy Cohen put the feeler out there as she guested on Watch What Happens Live looking very supermodel-esque. She laughed as she took in the idea, and honestly didn’t know how she would fit in.

How so?

She says fangirls know too much. Maybe, maybe not. And they act too much like fangirls. Just go in like you know nothing. Because at that point, you only know what you’ve seen on TV, and what you know of them in passing through the same circles?

Andy was drooling over the idea of her joining. I mean he threw it out there that she was at the top of his list. She entertained him, but will she join – I don’t know. She’ll likely need more convincing than that. She needs more sucking up from the Beverly Hills housewives.

It is interesting what she says about being a fan of the show because my senses tell me the ladies are going to be a fan of hers. They will want to get in good with Chrissy and John Legend because they are Chrissy and John. Who else on the show has their star power? And we know some of the ladies are struck by money, labels, celebs. But truth be told, will John bring the same level of charisma as say, Boy George. I’d hope so! But we’d have to see to be for sure.

Chrissy put in her two cents on filling another stereotype on the show because she doesn’t like to fight. What would it be? Andy said she could be a fun girl like Sonja Morgan. I may or may not have DM’d him the other night asking if some shows need balance. Possibly, a down to earth, yet cool girl; the voice of reason, yet vibrant – and defines the undercurrent. Could Chrissy be that? That’s for Bravo to decide.

Follow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it premieres later this year. Watch WWHL late nights on Bravo. And as The Voice Season 23 ended, you are closer to seeing John Legend back as a judge on Season 24.

TELL US – IS ANDY RIGHT ON THE MONEY? IS ANDY KISSING UP TO CHRISSY? WOULD CHRISSY BE A GOOD ADDITION TO RHOBH?