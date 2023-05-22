Is Meghan Markle Joining the Real Housewives?

The Duchess of Sussex has been a topic of conversation since she married Prince Harry. Their trials and tribulations have been subject to media fodder in the United States and the UK. But some people are really hung up on what Meghan Markle does in her spare time.

Bethenny Frankel has taken a particular interest in Meghan’s activities. She takes every opportunity to slam Meghan, someone she’s never met. Because Bethenny is exceptionally supportive of women, right?

In a recent Instagram post, Bethenny addressed the news of Harry and Meghan’s NYC paparazzi chase. Now Bethenny, a businesswoman with a graveyard of canceled shows and a podcast dedicated to a past she can’t let go of, has advice on Meghan’s next step.

Will Meghan Markle join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Meghan Markle is not joining the Real Housewives.

In Bethenny’s Insta vid, she has a warehouse of unsolicited valuable advice for a mother of two who is also married to a guy who is fifth in line to the King of England. Go off, Beth. Here’s her caption, “They’ve now alienated their celeb & commoner base. Are you two OK? #harryandmeghan #meghanandharry #honestthoughts #meghanmarkle #princeharry.” I think the real question is, is Bethenny okay?

She said, ‘Some of you say to me, why do you talk about Meghan and Harry? I think, “They’re right. Why do I?” Bethenny added, ‘Then I start reading what people are saying and the news and you can’t believe that it’s real. Why? Because they’re demanding that the photo agency turn over the footage?”

In Bethenny’s opinion, Meghan needs to go on Real Housewives because that would fix everything. “I swear you to this woman needs to get on the Housewives. Just get on the Housewives. Just be a Housewife. Lean in. Be infamous ’cause it’s not going that great. You alienated your base of fans.” To be fair, Bethenny has also alienated a good portion of her fan base, so she would know.

Then Bethenny compares royals to the Real Housewives of DC debacle when Tareq and Michaele Salahi tried to crash a White House dinner. She also professes to know Meghan and Harry’s exact situation. “The problem is sometimes when you get too far in and you don’t know which way to go. They’re swimming halfway between Cuba and Florida and they don’t know whether to go back or to keep swimming so they keep swimming and we just hope that they don’t drown.” Ma’am, with the utmost respect, it might be time for a nice nap.

How dare they request privacy!

Bethenny was originally Team Meghan. Her ire with the couple began when they requested privacy and then had the audacity to do an interview. Like every other celebrity in the world. That said, Beth remains bewildered as to why anyone alleging they were in a car chase with photographers would want footage.

And to the man whose mother was killed on the streets of Paris and could be slightly traumatized by such an occasion, Bethenny suggests next time to “pull over and get out.” Tell me, when was Bethenny last on the receiving end of a massive amount of people who wanted her photo?

In closing, Bethenny said, “Someone control the beast.” So, who has the password for B’s Instagram account?

