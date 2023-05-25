Jen Shah Paranoid Over Leaked Prison Photos

Real Housewives of Prison Salt Lake City alum Jen Shah is not feeling very secure even though she’s surrounded by barbed wire and armed personnel.

Earlier this month, a mystery person managed to snap a pic of Jen killing it on the yard. Now she has concerns about her safety. Her rep spoke with TMZ and shared Jen’s thoughts over who could have taken the photo.

It’s giving … safari tour guide

Jen is no longer drowning in Gucci, now she’s serving more of a glammed-down UPS moment. But Jen isn’t at all pleased someone defied the boundaries of a place where criminals live and snapped a photo.

Now she wants the prison to do some work and discover how this could have happened. Her spokesperson Chris Giovanni relayed Jen’s message. “When I saw the photo and recognized the angle and location of where that photo was captured, I became immediately frightened.”

Jen also thinks the call is coming from inside the house. “I strongly believe the photo was not taken from the outside near the exterior gates, but rather deep inside the compound at FPC- Bryan.”

The released photo has resulted in Jen becoming paranoid. At this time we don’t know if she experiences the same reaction when a Sprinter van drives by. “I am so worried that the next photo secretly taken of me could be in the shower, using the bathroom, or possibly changing my clothes,” Jen said.

She believes someone working at the prison compound is either a photographer-in-training or provides access for that one pap guy hanging out beside jails. Jenny from the cell block put poor Sharrieff Shah on the case. He plans on reaching out to the Bureau of Prisons to request an investigation.

Jen was made aware of the photos when another inmate’s family alerted her to the situation. Teamwork makes the dream work! Hopefully, Jen’s situation is resolved without haste. If it’s any consolation, she only has about five more years to worry about it.

