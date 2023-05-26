Heather Dubrow Dishes on ‘Very Difficult’ Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17

Heather Dubrow is promising the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Orange County will be a “difficult” one. With the return of messy Tamra Judge, how could it be otherwise?

At the Alliance For Women In Media Foundation’s 48th Annual Gracie Awards Gala in Los Angeles on May 23, Heather spoke with People about the new season returning on June 7.

“It was a very difficult season for me, to be honest,” the mother of four admitted. “I’m curious to see how it looks because I think that our memories [can be misleading] … When you see it play out, you go, okay, maybe I took that wrong, or maybe I overstepped, or maybe I overstated. So we’re going to have to see how it plays out.”

The Queen B is back

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: Tamra Judge attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

One of the biggest factors in this “difficult” season could be the return of troublemaker Tamra. In a trailer released last month, the former CUT Fitness owner was shown in a screaming match with former BFF Shannon Beador.

Following Tamra’s firing from RHOC in 2020, the Three Amigos (Tamra, Shannon and former cast member Vicki Gunvalson) fell out and are no longer besties. In fact, the opposite could be true.

In the Season 17 trailer, Tamra is seen shrieking at Shannon, “You’re a liar, you’re a liar, you’re a liar liar,” while Shannon calmly responds, “You’re becoming unhinged.” Becoming? I’m assuming there were copious amounts of alcohol involved, as there’s always alcohol involved with Tamra, but that’s another story.

“I will tell you,” Heather promised, “it feels like the show used to be when I was first on it. I think the fans are going to be really happy.”

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 premieres June 7 at 8/7c on Bravo.

