Kim Kardashian Slams ‘Insane Narrative’ Created by Kanye West About Kris Jenner

It’s safe to say The Kardashians are having an emotional season, and are trying to broach issues they haven’t before. Each family member goes through it in their own way, as all people do. However, what’s to be said when they commit to their lives being on television? What lines should be drawn? Or not?

Kim Kardashian has been emotional over the years when something in her life surfaces that she doesn’t want out. We can all think of a couple. And some of them are far in the rearview. It’s safe to say people have every right to be different than who they were yesterday and keep moving forward. However, she’s voiced it’s still difficult for her when they get brought up.

But again, when your job is reality TV, what boundaries are you going to create, and what will the fans accept? Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West is a very vocal individual. He did run for president after all. Enough said. According to Page Six, Kim says, “There’s been a lot going on with Kanye right now and things are going on in the media, radio shows, and interviews.”

Two narratives

Kanye has clearly struggled with the narrative to the point he needs to put his truth out there. Likewise, she has clearly struggled with his version and would prefer to keep a certain level of their relationship private (especially involving her family – specifically, Kris Jenner).

Kim recently told Jay Shetty, you can only control half of your life. Is that true Kim, or does a person have any control? And when another person is involved, what right do they have to voice what they think vs what you think they should do? Kim says, “Even through all of the craziness of everything Kanye says about us like I never comment.” Why does she keep quiet? She says, “All of his shenanigans, I don’t know what the f–k to call them, is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be.”

Unfortunately, people get the wrong impression sometimes whether they are a nobody or incredibly famous. There’s nothing we can do to control that, but Kim still struggles with any “lies.” The question is, what will you do next Kim? How will you co-exist with someone you don’t see eye to eye with but are in the same public boat?

Watch The Kardashians Season 3 on Hulu.

