Luis Ruelas Says Real Housewives of New Jersey Castmates Are ‘Fighting’ for Teresa Giudice’s Seat

One thing is for sure. Luis Ruelas is on Teresa Giudice’s bandwagon. He’s learned everything he needs to know to be on Tre’s side throughout Real Housewives of New Jersey, and he expects what’s coming now. At least that’s what he’s been saying.

Teresa and Luis recently went on Sherri Shepherd’s show and gave her some insight into their love bubble from the beginning up until now. Both as guests huh? Got it. Sherri interestingly sold her house to Luis in Jersey so they already had that connection, and that’s where the interview started. From there, Sherri asked the questions you might expect, but what was more interesting was the answers.

First off, Teresa and Luis are a Covid relationship, and he didn’t know about her table-flipping, “prostitution whore” notoriety. Say what you will about Teresa, but she had mouths agape and TVs on in the early seasons. She didn’t tell Luis what he was in for and basically said “follow my lead” because everything will be fine. He bopped right in the show, didn’t he?

Did the RHONJ ladies watch this?

Ears across America perked up when Luis said he watched the show backlog. You mean you watched all of RHONJ after the fact, and that’s your understanding of the cold-hard facts? Haven’t you filmed the show and see how it works? What did Bo Dietl tell you or not tell you, haha?

Also, Luis said he understood why everyone was coming for him and Nonno’s pjs – it’s because they can’t come for Teresa. He believes they are all after her seat and that explains it. Are their seats on fire?

And why Teresa hasn’t gotten a call back from her lawyer saying Bravo is ready for her to sign?

