Who Is Private Investigator Bo Dietl, Name Dropped by Louie Ruelas in the Real Housewives of New Jersey Finale?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 finale was a lot to handle. It’s hard to imagine being in the center of the drama, because watching it go down on TV is hard enough. As Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga ended their relationship for good, audiences were left picking their jaws up off the floor. It also looks like Teresa’s now-husband Louie Ruelas is done playing nice.

The finale saw Louie admitting to hiring a private investigator. He said that he got the PI to dig up dirt on the rest of the RHONJ cast. But who exactly is Bo Dietl? And has he really been called up by Louie to dish the dirt, or was Louie pulling that out of thin air like he now claims? Here’s what we know about the media personality.

Who is Bo Dietl?

Bo Dietl is a retired NYPD police detective of 15 years. He is now an actor, podcast host, and private investigator.

Dietl was nominated for the U.S. Congress back in 1986 by the Republican and Conservative Parties of New York State for the 6th Congressional District. More recently, he ran for Mayor of New York City in 2017. He decided to enter that contest as an independent, which resulted in him receiving around 1% of the vote. He finished in sixth place. Better luck next time, champ.

Now a private investigator, he has worked on behalf of the likes of high profile conservatives. These include Steve Bannon and Don Imus. Whether or not his clients now include Louie remains to be cleared up. Interesting company for sure.

