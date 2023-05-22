Andy Cohen Says ‘A Lot Comes Out’ About Luis Ruelas at Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion

Would you say a little façade management is needed within the Real Housewives of New Jersey group? Luis Ruelas held it together for quite some time, as he and Teresa Giudice nurtured their love bubble. Keeping Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga at bay is quite the task, and it finally took a toll on New Jersey’s most celebrated love birds.

Luis’ approach this season shifted from putting into practice all the tools of therapy and medication that he could muster. Once it became clear that tactic wouldn’t work with the Gorgas, Louis opted for cutting all ties and pulling Teresa out of some proverbial snake pit.

It seems, in his frustration, cracks in the facade management came to light. Making grandiose statements on a reality TV show can backfire, if untrue.

Louis denying he knew Bo Dietl was “not his story” at the reunion

Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen appeared on the Chicks in the Office podcast to talk all things reality TV. And since he had just interviewed Teresa on Watch What Happens Live, it makes sense that the co-hosts wanted to know what went down. Even juicier, Andy was able to answer questions about the April 20 RHONJ reunion.

“It was very combative. I showed my team at Watch What Happens Live the super tease for the reunion last night before the show, and their mouths were on the floor,” Andy said of the event.

This time round, Louis was very much on the chopping block. And Andy challenged the father-of-two on certain comments he made, the more serious one being his supposed contact with a retired NYPD police detective.

“It’s super dramatic,” Andy teased. “Because there’s a lot about Louis that comes out at the reunion. And there’s a big conversation about this Bo Dietl private investigator. Does he have information on everyone?”

Really, if this was true. Margaret Josephs would be in good company. But Louis admitted it was a false statement while on WWHL. Or at least, that’s what he is now claiming.

Andy explained, “He was dodging it on Watch What Happens Live last night. And said, no he just made it up. It came out of thin air. And Teresa contradicted herself.”

So, the story ends there right? Nope. Andy then revealed the couple came to the reunion with a completely different story.

“And I’m here to tell you, that was not his story at the reunion. It was far different. And we really got into it. And it’s a major point of contention,” Andy said.

On a lighter note, Luis also backtracked on the claim he wore Teresa’s late father’s pajamas in a bid to put her four “dorters” at ease.

Andy added, “he doubled down on that on Watch What Happens Live. But then at the reunion he said something different. It was a pair of wrap pajamas, he never actually wore them.”

This reunion is taking a very close second to the Vanderpump Rules event. Especially since there have been suggestions that the Gorgas should be axed from the show.

Part One of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion will air Tuesday, May 30 at 8/7c on Bravo.

