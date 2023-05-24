Teresa Giudice Seemingly Begs to Keep Her Job, Says She ‘Needs to Come Back’ to RHONJ Next Season

We know the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion will be hot, hot, hot, but I didn’t expect it to be THIS explosive. But then again, after a season of heated altercations and shocking allegations, I should’ve expected nothing less from the Garden State ladies.

In the RHONJ reunion trailer released shortly after Teresa Giudice’s wedding special, viewers could see a sneak peek of the drama that’s to come. As most know, Teresa and Melissa Gorga have never gotten along, and this year, they’re not hiding it.

Tre took shots at Mel, Joe Gorga, and even John Fuda. And toward the end of the teaser, she stormed off the set while demanding producers don’t chase after her.

With the tensions at an all-time high for this cast, everyone wonders where they go next. Based on recent reports, Bravo is placing the Real Housewives of New Jersey on pause until they figure out how to move forward. Per Tre’s stance in the reunion clip, she believes it’s her sister’s time to exit stage left. However, does she feel confident in her return to the series herself?

Is Tre begging for her job?

In a new interview with Extra, the RHONJ OG set the record straight on where cast members stand today.

“I have no idea,” she admitted. “I don’t even know if I’m coming back! I don’t know if I’m locked in! I gotta check with my lawyer.” However, the reality star clarified that she needs to return, regardless of who’s there.

“I need to come back. I have four daughters — one’s going to law school,” she teased before clarifying, “Hello, I started the show.”

Undoubtedly this will be a tough decision for the network. Andy Cohen has already pleaded the fifth regarding Teresa and Melissa’s status on the show. “Well, we’re figuring that out right now,” he said.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK TERESA NEEDS TO THIS JOB? WOULD YOU BE FINE WITH HER GOING? OR DO YOU PREFER MELISSA LEAVES?