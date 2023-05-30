Journalist Hits Back at Paige DeSorbo’s Claims That Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Engagement Was Premeditated

It’s the fact checking of Paige DeSorbo. And it’s long overdue. There is something to be said about the fashion contributor’s penchant for laying low all season, literally in various states of repose on her bed, and then coming at Lindsay Hubbard during the reunion with some random statements. Sans receipts.

Part 1 of the Summer House Season 7 reunion just aired, and Paige accused her nemesis of being checked by Andy Cohen for her behavior to his staff at BravoCon, of throwing a shoe at a Summer House producer, and of planting her engagement story before fiancé Carl Radke got down on one knee.

At first, the final claim was supported only by Lindsay’s choice of dress for the occasion. Paige swore that wearing shoulder pads to the beach was a dead giveaway. But at the reunion, the fashionista came up with another reason to support her argument. Paige said the timing of a PEOPLE article about Carl and Lindsay’s engagement indicated that they sold the story ahead of time.

The journalist is ‘happy to fill’ Paige in on how PEOPLE works

Not at all. A rep from the network called and asked PEOPLE to run a story because Lindsay and Carl were celebrating in a public space, where plenty of people could see them. Bravo worried the news would be leaked, likely by those people or by their costars. So I wrote fast. — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) May 29, 2023

Or does it? The writer of said article has come forward to deny Carl and Lindsay had any involvement behind the scenes. He also threw some shade at Paige by suggesting that she does not, in fact, know how the publication works, despite her protests to the contrary.

Dave Quinn came forward on Twitter to share what really went down. And it’s a direct challenge to Paige’s sloppy reasoning.

“Not at all. A rep from the network called and asked PEOPLE to run a story because Lindsay and Carl were celebrating in a public space, where plenty of people could see them. Bravo worried the news would be leaked, likely by those people or by their costars. So I wrote fast,” he tweeted.

And there you have it. It was a leak from Bravo production. Lindsay and Carl did not “spin” anything, as Paige claimed they tend to do.

In a separate tweet, Dave added, “perhaps Paige doesn’t, in fact, know how PEOPLE Magazine works but I’m happy to fill her in anytime she wants.”

Perhaps Paige will take Dave up on the offer. As for her other claims, they have yet to be responded to or debunked.

Catch Part 2 of the Summer House Season 10 reunion on June 5 at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF DAVE’S COMMENTS? WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO PAIGE’S STATEMENTS DURING THE REUNION? DO YOU THINK HER OTHER CLAIMS WILL BE DEBUNKED?