Paige DeSorbo Claims Andy Cohen Shouted at Lindsay Hubbard for BravoCon Behavior

Season 7 of Summer House was definitely not fun. We saw the end of a friendship between Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard. There was tension with former BFFs Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke. Everyone but Carl was against Lindsay and everyone was subjected to Kyle’s feeble attempt at clinging to his youth by growing out a mullet.

Now Paige DeSorbo says Andy Cohen also might think Lindsay’s attitude has gotten too big for her britches. According to Paige, Andy went off on Lindsay at BravoCon last year because of her alleged nasty ‘tude.

Does Lindsay pop off on production?

It’s no secret Lindsay’s identity revolves around who is or is not in compliance with her standards. She is a strong woman shaped by certain events of her life and survives in fight or flight.

Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. Lindsay’s mood triggers are sensitive. She’s also been accused of not being especially nice to fans. But does she activate herself at Summer House production? Paige says yes. We’re now watching the Season 7 reunion; as you might expect, it’s a full mess.

“The way you treat production, the way you treat fans – even Andy knows you’re rude. He had to yell at you at BravoCon for the way you speak to his employees,” Paige said to Lindsay.

There was also quite a bit of conversation surrounding Lindsay’s relationship with adult beverages. It was noted when she engaged in much of the confrontation, she was under the influence of alcohol. That said, while Lindsay has evolved as a person, her ways of communicating are often harsh. And they always have been.

Now Paige has dragged poor Big Daddy into it and I’m sure the last thing he has time for is being on Lindsay’s bad side. He’s probably prepping sandwiches to carry around at all times in the event she bombards him on the streets of New York.

It’s clear there needs to be some kind of change on Summer House. There’s not a lot of entertainment value in watching people who don’t like each other. We already have Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to check that box.

The Summer House Season 7 reunion will continue June 5 at 9/8c on Bravo.

