America’s Got Talent Season 18 Episode 1 Recap: Helicopters and Unitards

We’re back for Season 18 of America’s Got Talent with returning judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara. And notable judge, Terry Crews.

We start off the night with a dino (yes, a dinosaur) with mad martial arts skills. Likely, this will never make it to the end, but if it was a bunch of synched up dinos – he would have a better chance as a stage show.

The banter among the judges is a little weak, but we’ll see how the season unfolds. We’ve already seen one judge outfit change so maybe this is a small snippet of two days in this one episode.

80s, Xs, and a giant iPhone

Metal band, Steel Panther makes an appearance. And of course, they move forward. They give lifetime tix and backstage passes to Heidi and Sofia (but not Howie and Simon). We find out they actually performed at Sofia’s husband’s birthday party, and Simon calls them “brilliant.” However, he’s softened and likes almost everyone these days.

A couple of acts (with striptease elements) get the X. Then comes another act that looks like it might be a striptease, but it turns out to be a Cirque du Soleil type trio. The act isn’t fluid or cohesive though, and they actually fall at one point. Needless to say, I’ve never seen the judges with eyes this wide open … and then they fall again. This trio simply needs more time to practice. Maybe it’s nerves as well, but it’s not ready to move on. They get four yeses any way.

We follow with a man with a giant iPhone. Seriously, a giant iPhone on stage via a tech wizard/magician. Props to him for modernizing his act, but not 100 percent sure it’s Vegas residency captivating. Hopefully, he steps it up next time (with different lighting). Regardless of what I think, Howie was sold, sold, sold on the “jaw-dropping” act and indicated he’s a contender. Four yeses.

Big H and a big presence

Could it be another striptease that follows? No, it’s a man in a unitard, H sign on his butt, and a helicopter is landing on his ass. Can he do it? He sticks the landing! But it’s a no. Simon says he “could do that.” I’m betting not though.

11-year-old DeCory has been foreshadowed as a staying force. He believes he can win it, and dreams of being on Broadway one day. It’s so touching. And of course, he’s good. You have no idea how challenging it is for a an 11-year-old to be that authentic on stage. Simon asks him to sing acapella, and it’s even better. There is room to grow, but that’s a good thing.

Miley, Gangnam, and a tribute

We get a member of the Beyhive next, and he gives a shout out to the queen, Beyoncé! Lo and behold, it starts with a shadow puppet striptease. He also gives us Miley Cyrus, and a re-emergence of Gangnam style. Well, I’m in shock, but it was entertaining. He sails through.

Lastly, we see a youth choir from South Africa. They bring a performance in remembrance of a prior contestant – Nightbird. Needless to say, the judges are personally touched. Tears abound. And they are using the golden buzzer.

If you check out Jane, AKA Nightbird she was/still is a mesmerizing person. RIP Jane.

Until next time. Episode 2 of America’s Got Talent airs next Tuesday, June 6 at 8/7c on NBC.

