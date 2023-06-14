America’s Got Talent Season 18 Episode 3 Recap: Mashup Talents and Dynamite Singers

Starting off America’s Got Talent tonight with an electrician turned music teacher. Simon Cowell asks him that basic, basic HR interview question – where do you see yourself in five years? Answer: still hanging with the kids. And after blowing everyone’s ears out – he’s a gifted guitarist. Get some equally talented guitarists to join in, and it’s definitely a Vegas level show. He’s in.

A pink what? And a fisherman?

Next, a young girl comes out as a ventriloquist with a pink fuzzy animal (looks like a skunk). And we’re seeing a little bit of comedy. And a little bit of magic. Howie Mandel says this “is the season of mashups.” Four yeses.

A Filipino singer? No, a karaoke singer from the Philippines who fishes and delivers on a motor bike. “When a man loves a woman…” He’s good. Would he come all the way to America if he wasn’t though? Naturally, he gets the go-ahead.

Here comes a modern-day duo with a harp. Production trims the audition down (and it’s a no) and the camera keeps cutting to a man in the wings. Could he be part of the act? No, he’s the next act that they are foreshadowing going through. He’s a singer too, and we’re preparing for an opera performance.

Instead, he busts out hand sounds and Simon is so shocked he hits the X. The crowd is shook. Sofia Vergara is on the fence with her decision as judge tie-breaker, but the audience ultimately encourages her to give a third yes.

Stephen Hawking and hair on fire

Following, a comedian/engineer comes out, but he is unable to speak. He has a voice simulator and is a fast typer to boot. He tells the judges the pauses help his set. And he’s brought his guard service dog! Right off the bat, he makes Stephen Hawking jokes and he’s refreshing, but direct about disabilities. He has a smile on his face the whole time, and this engineer, and his dog are on to the next round.

A street performer with an eight pack walks in. She aims to show Simon something he’s never seen before. He says that the audience is the one you’re after. He has a point, but he doesn’t mention the producers. No one makes it this far without auditioning for, and impressing the producers first.

She does not disappoint with the best hula-hooping I’ve ever seen. And with fire. And with aerial. They send her on, but not without her disclosing she’s burned her hair A LOT.

Leave it to Gaga and Howie’s germs

Next is a 12-year-old boy singing Lady Gaga. He owns his own timing, and is really gifted. No way has this kid peaked, and he is so comfortable up there. This better be all around approval. It is, and Simon (also being from England) says he’s “so cool” and what do you know – he’s dressed like Simon.

The next guy looks like he’s about to challenge Howie’s germaphobia, but looks are deceiving on this show. He immediately gets three Xs when trying to break a Guinness Record. I’m wondering how they could possibly know how many fist bumps they’ve just done, but the record taker is backstage reviewing the tape in slo-mo. Record is broke and the other judges are still not a fan after Howie is in the world records.

Breaking the mold

A husband/wife duo bring a dance number with a full-on media show. This is how you capture a new, young dance audience in the modern world. You break outside the box.

This could 100 percent be a Vegas contender. The judges are thoroughly impressed, and without any of them knowing a lick about dance – they send them forward.

Wow, we are to a Frenchman with a danger act and nipples out. He’s swallowed a sword to Britney Spears and Sofia is screaming. He has a great quality about him. Like who? Like Batman and Catwoman combined, and suddenly it’s a light show. You can actually see the light shining from the sword in his throat. Overall, his act is eerie, yet seductive. Wow, wow, wow. He’s moving on.

Golden buzzer time

Last, but not least, an eight-year-old from Georgia. He plays with his entire drumline, and the groups hits. They’re energetic and suddenly, they are blindfolded during the show. What’s next? Everyone hears ‘whoop there it is’ and nostalgia takes over. Host, Terry Crews is jumping and he won’t stop.

I hope they bring even more to the next round. However, is it already golden buzzer worthy? The judges decide, yes, and they move them to the live show.

Watch America’s Got Talent on NBC on Tuesday nights at 8/7c. If you’ve missed out, catch up on Episode 1 and Episode 2.

