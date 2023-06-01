90 Day Fiancé Star Darcey Silva Debuts Weight Loss Surgery Results

Darcey Silva has been on reality TV for many years and has continuously changed her look. She knows how to keep fans and haters talking about her. Darcey has taken on one cosmetic procedure after another, usually accompanied by her twin sister Stacey Silva. And kudos to them! They’ve managed to stay relevant in an industry that is not kind to aging.

Darcey was introduced on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with her then-boyfriend Jesse Meester in 2017. The couple split the following year, before the fashion designer took up with Brit Tom Brooks. She returned to Before the 90 Days with her new partner. But again, they split up after struggling with a long-distance relationship. All the while, Darcey tweaked her look just so.

The twins then got a spin-off show. Darcey & Stacey followed the Silvas through relationships, work, and more cosmetic procedures. The show recently finished airing its fourth season.

Darcey rocks post-surgery body in Miami

Now, Darcey is showing off the dramatic results of her latest surgery. The House of Eleven co-founder unveiled her slimmer figure during a launch party in Miami. The reality star documented the On The House event with posts to social media. Immediately, fans commented on her new body.

It may have been another case of speculated ozempic use, but Darcey had been open about getting an endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty in December 2022. At the time, the TLC star posted a selfie with her surgeon with the caption, “love you Dr. Batash! Thank you for everything! I’m so excited for my new transformation!”

According to the Mayo Clinic, the endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty cuts hunger pangs for up to seven hours. The result is less intake of food, then weight loss.

And Darcey’s weight loss results are apparent, especially in her waist and abs. The former 90 Day Fiancé star stunned in a long-sleeved black crop top which she paired with black boots. A sequined skirt with a thigh-high slit showed off her toned legs.

It’s a very Darcey look! And fans are curious as to what results the next cosmetic procedure will yield.

