Captain Lee Thinks Kate Chastain Will Be ‘Outstanding Mom’

Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain are arguably the most famous stars to come out of the Below Deck franchise. With all the drama that takes place on-screen, it’s always refreshing to see reality stars with good relationships outside of the show.

When it was confirmed that Captain Lee wasn’t invited back for Season 11, Kate had to say her piece. She shared her praises for the captain on Watch What Happens Live, but she wasn’t just there to flatter her old friend.

At the same time Lee’s initial departure was announced, Kate announced her pregnancy. She just recently welcomed her baby boy into the world. In an interview with Us Weekly, Captain Lee had the opportunity to discuss this new development in Kate’s life.

Captain Lee’s advice to Momma Kate

The interviewer, Christina Garibaldi, asked if Captain Lee had spoken with Kate since her giving birth. He said, “I sent her congratulations and she thanked me and I can’t wait till uh, I get up the nerve to go see the little tike.”

Christina then asked, “What kind of mom do you think she’s going to be?” to which Lee responded, “Oh, I think she’ll be an outstanding mom … The kid’s going to grow up strong, no doubt in my mind. And if he’s got his mother’s wit and razor-sharp tongue, he’ll do fine.”

“Was there any advice that you gave her?” Christina asked. Lee smiled and said, “You know, with new moms, especially when they’re that new—like a couple of weeks—you kind of want to give them some space … There’s … a lot of emotions going through them and … your body’s changing dramatically from being pregnant to all of a sudden ‘I’m not pregnant.’” Lee said he’d likely sit down with Kate at one point, but for now, he was just happy to let her get accustomed to parenthood.

