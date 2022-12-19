Kate Chastain Reacts To Captain Lee Rosbach’s Exit; Says “He Had A Great Run”

SO MUCH IS HAPPENING OVER IN BELOW DECK LAND! Sorry for the yelling. I’m still coming down from Kate Chastain’s announcement that she is pregnant with her first child! Mazel to the most iconic chief stew we know. The blueprint!

I’m sure we can expect a Phaedra Parks level baby shower put on by our resident party planning and table-setting queen. In her announcement, made on December 13, 2022 on Instagram, Kate wrote, “I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you…” More seriously, she added, “This is such a new and special experience, so I’m really being protective of what I share publicly. There’s just no hiding my baby bump any longer.”

According to People, Kate followed up her announcement with a surprise visit to Andy Cohen’s iconic Watch What Happens Live clubhouse. During her appearance, Kate was asked about her reaction to the news that her former boss-turned-friend, Captain Lee Rosbach, is leaving the motor-boat show.

“I just said, ‘So… time for babysitting?'” Kate quipped. “I really did, [he and his wife Mary Anne] live not far from me!”

Fans of Below Deck definitely remember the close bond formed between Kate and Captain Lee over the years. While Captain Lee has been on the show since 2013, Kate joined later, in Season 2. She was a sight for sore eyes after Season 1 with Rocky Barlow at the head of the interior. It’s no wonder Kate and Lee hit it off. If you know, you know.

Kate went on to sing Captain’s praises. She boasted, “You know, I think he had a great run. 10 years! It was his choice, for health reasons, and I think he’s pleased with it.”

Lee has been open about his health issues throughout the current season of Below Deck. He’s admitted to struggling with nerve issues but had hopes his symptoms would improve as the charter season continued. Despite his best efforts, fans and charter guests alike began to notice that the captain’s mobility issues could no longer be ignored.

“My injury, it’s getting worse. The left side of my body, I don’t feel anything,” Captain Lee said during a recent episode. “I expected a lot more progress than I’m experiencing, and the most frustrating part about it is, I can’t do a god d— thing about it, and it’s hard.”

Captain Lee explained that his failing personal health creates a ripple throughout the entire boat. “The pain’s getting worse, not better. I owe it to my crew to do right by them,” he said. “They expect that out of me.”

“There comes a point if a captain is really being objective, he should be putting the best interests of his crew first because that’s your primary responsibility. As soon as you step on board, check your f—ing ego at the dock. That’s where you leave it.”

We have yet to see who will take Captain Lee’s coveted seat in the wheelhouse of the motor yacht St. David. Any last minute guesses??

