Most Iconic Catchphrases from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

It can be difficult to stand out as a Real Housewife, especially in Beverly Hills, but a good catch-phrase is one way housewives can guarantee fans will remember them. In honor of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills celebrating thirteen years on the air this year, here are a few of the most iconic RHOBH catchphrases.

“I’m Not a B***h, But I’ve Played One on TV” – Eileen Davidson

Soap opera star Eileen Davidson joined the cast of RHOBH in Season 5 alongside her friend and fellow actress, Lisa Rinna. Eileen may be known for her over-the-top characters on Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless but the star was much more subdued as a Real Housewife. She mostly stayed out of the drama, excluding her iconic fight with Kim Richards in Amsterdam, and often served as the voice of reason during cast arguments.

Eileen’s Season 5 catchphrase, “I’m not a b***h, but I’ve played one on TV,” perfectly captured her arc on the show. Turns out, Eileen is much less dramatic than her soap career would suggest.

“I’m Passionate About Dogs, Just Not Crazy About B*****s” – Lisa Vanderpump

Aside from being a successive restauranteur, Lisa Vanderpump is known for her love of pink and her even greater love of dogs. In Season 6, Lisa referenced being an animal lover in perhaps one of her most iconic RHOBH taglines: “I’m passionate about dogs, just not crazy about b*****s.”

“I Believe In Excess of Everything, Except Moderation” – Dorit Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley’s Season 8 tagline perfectly captured what fans love about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills-the luxurious lifestyle.

The women on RHOBH take everything to the next level. From designer outfits to extravagant birthday parties, these women are not familiar with the word “moderation.”

While all the RHOBH women bring their A-game when it comes to fashion, Dorit Kemsley manages to separate herself from the pack with her head-to-toe designer looks and her impressive handbag collection. The blonde beauty certainly isn’t sitting at home cutting coupons.

“I’m an Enigma, Wrapped in a Riddle, and Cash” – Erika Jayne

Erika “Jayne” Girardi joined the RHOBH cast in Season 6 and ushered in an exciting new era for the franchise. Erika brought more glam, more money, and more extravagance to a show already dripping in diamonds.

Erika’s Season 6 tagline, “I’m in an enigma, wrapped in a riddle, and cash,” spoke to her role on the show. Erika’s stage persona “Erika Jayne” made her an “enigma” to fans and her co-stars. They couldn’t tell where Erika Jayne ended and Erika Girardi began.

“Life Isn’t All Diamonds and Rose, But It Should Be” – Lisa Vanderpump

One look at Lisa’s Los Angeles mansion “Villa Rosa” reveals that she does not favor simplicity.

Lisa’s Season 3 tagline, “Life isn’t all diamonds and rose, but it should be” not only sums up her lifestyle but also speaks to the lifestyle of the rich and famous in Beverly Hills.

“I’d Rather Spend My Life Kicking A** Than Kissing It” – Brandi Glanville

Brandi Glanville can best be described by her Season 5 tagline, “I’d rather spend my life kicking a** than kissing it.” The former model has never been afraid to speak her mind on the show, even if it made her a few enemies.

“In the Game of Life, It’s Rinna Take All” – Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna is frequently at the center of drama on RHOBH. Since the actress joined the cast in Season 5, she hasn’t been afraid to stir the pot and has often put herself directly in the line of fire. From accusing Lisa Vanderpump of executing “Puppy Gate” to siding with Brandi Glanville over her longtime friend Denise Richards in Season 10, the soap star has been heavily involved in crafting some of the biggest storylines on the show.

Her Season 9 tagline, “In the game of life, it’s Rinna take all,” speaks to her trajectory on the franchise. When Rinna makes an enemy on RHOBH, she is often the one left standing while her opponent retreats from the show. It’s like she said in her Season 7 tagline: “My advice to you, don’t hustle the hustler.”

TELL US-WHICH ICONIC REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS CATCH-PHRASE IS YOUR FAVORITE?