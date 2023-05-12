Lisa Rinna Quit Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Reunion Showdown With Kathy Hilton

It might not be the answer to what happened in Aspen, but it does confirm what happened to Lisa Rinna. In January 2023, we found out Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be minus one wig collection in Season 13.

The streets were saying Rinna was fired after a bad season of toxicity and cast fighting. This now seems to be a common reoccurring theme in the Real Housewives franchise across the board. They no longer have fun, they’re just well-dressed problematic people who argue on vacation.

Andy Cohen is out on tour discussing his new book, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up. He did an interview on SiriusXM’s Smith Sisters Live and provided new insight into how Rinna really went out the door.

The consequence of chaos

Andy asked the hosts if they had any reaction to a little bomb he dropped in his new book. While the general consensus was that Rinna was fired due to being incredibly annoying, in actuality she canceled herself.

After the Season 12 reunion was filmed, Rinna had a personal crisis and couldn’t control her texting fingers. Andy said Lisa messaged him in the middle of the night and said she was removing herself from the RHOBH narrative. So to speak.

In the moment, Andy said he felt that was the right move but would have preferred Rinna to end on a “better note.” When the final part of the reunion aired in late October, Andy wanted to check in with Rinna to see if she was “still in quitting mode.”

Andy had detailed his thought process in a journal entry. He felt “[Lisa] should go on pause but absolutely come back. Feels like she has a toxic relationship with the show at this point, and taking a breath away could do everyone good.”

Also in October, Rinna was mercilessly booed at BravoCon. ‘Friend of’ Kathy Hilton pretty much used her Jedi mind powers to turn 99% of the viewing audience against Lisa and she tried to play it off to no avail. At that point Andy wrote, “We mutually agreed with Rinna that she should take a break from the show (this is a real pause).”

Rinna is allegedly happier than ever and so delighted she’s no longer receiving that pesky Bravo paycheck. But some fans are relieved to have a break from her pot-stirring while sharing nothing about her own personal life.

After the news of Lisa’s exodus came out, Andy hopped on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live and acknowledged he wants Rinna back at some point. Of course, Andy doesn’t speak for all of us. “I really do hope that this is a pause.” He added, “I hope she will come back. I really do.” Remember guys, an ex is an ex for a reason, right?

TELL US – DO YOU WANT RINNA BACK? DO YOU THINK SHE WILL RETURN TO RHOBH?