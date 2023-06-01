Savannah Chrisley Details ‘Cry for Help’ Suicide Attempt

Savannah Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley is detailing one of the more difficult times in her lives. It has been a significant transition for her as of late – her entire family dynamic has changed. Her parents now in prison, she is raising her younger brother and niece, and there were already wedges in other family member relationships (I think we all remember the public conflicts).

It seems as though Todd Chrisley didn’t know best, and was just doing the best he could with what he knew at the time. However, Todd also wanted to paint a rosy picture as most people do (he had a TV persona). And now, the façade he attempted to create is part of his public downfall. Here’s hoping Todd turns his time in the pen into bettering himself within. If Teresa Giudice and Martha Stewart can return to reality TV, Todd can too.

His daughter, Savannah has had much to say. She has her podcast now, and there is a lot of reliving what’s already happened. Specifically, she recently chronicled her suicide attempt – again.

Why she would want to keep bringing it up over and over – I cannot speak for her. But I do know there are many steps to a wellness journey, and people need to walk through those steps to move on.

A mark of a healed person is there is no need to tell one’s story. However, if it can help another, the story still has some value. This is possibly where Savannah is coming from as she recently spoke to mental health and addiction awareness advocate, Patrick Custer.

And one day they were on television

Savannah tells us she had difficulties with depression, woke up one day in the hospital after the attempt to take her life, and then went straight to reality TV. Everything takes time and space to overcome, and Savannah herself said she was “masking” the situation. To help her through the transition, she did say that dad, Todd, “spent countless hours with me every day, just trying to get me to talk, telling me his life stories, his trauma. He was, “Trying to let me know, like, ‘Hey, I’m not this perfect person you’ve always thought I am. I’ve gone through stuff in my life, too. I’ve had trauma. I want you to feel comfortable.” She also underwent what was “game-changing” therapy for her.

Savannah said, “I didn’t really have a life-or-death experience, but I did try committing suicide so that potentially was maybe my life-or-death experience … But for me, it was more a cry for help.” I don’t know if she really understands the depth of that time in her life. Hard to say from one conversation.

Speaking to her experience, “It’s so crazy because when you go through so much trauma, I feel like your mind just blocks it out.” She’s not off the mark here, and everyone’s experience is different, but a person does want to keep moving forward. To sort it out, keep trying to let go of trauma, and know, eventually it will shift. And then it will shift again. And one day you will be free of it.

Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley airs via Podcast One.

TELL US – DO YOU LISTEN TO HER PODCAST? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE EPISODE? WILL WE EVER SEE THE CHRISLEYS ON TV AGAIN?