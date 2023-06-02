Erika Jayne Addresses Romance Rumors With Jim Wilkes

Has Erika Jayne been fishing in someone else’s pond? We all know she dumped her husband Tom Girardi in November 2020, the minute the cash flow dried up. Has she found another Sugar Daddy to support her expensive taste in clothing and jewelry? Is the Glam Team back on the payroll?

Rumors of a new relationship began when the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was snapped with her attorney Jim Wilkes at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. Erika was in Vegas prepping for a residency that begins in August at the House of Blues in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Wow. I guess there’s an audience for just about everyone with an ounce of “talent.”

Erika sets the record straight

Image: @1jwilkes via Instagram

Confirming that he’s still a happily married man, Jim posted a photo of himself with his wife Trista Tauchas on Instagram. “My wife and me. Having a nice moment,” Jim captioned the photo, which was “liked” by Erika.

Erika shut down any claims of romance via Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge‘s podcast Two Ts In A Pod on May 30.

“Is she in a romantic relationship with this guy or is he her attorney?” Tamra — who’ll be returning to Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County on June 7 — wanted to know.

“I sent Erika a text this morning,” Teddi revealed. “I was like, ‘So, tell it to me like it is.’ And she wrote, ‘Lol, it’s absolutely ridiculous.’”

“She does a smiley face and she writes, ‘Jim Wilkes is my lawyer and longtime family friend,'” Teddi continued. “And I believe her.”

In response to any romance rumors between Erika and Jim, Erika’s rep also said, “He is just her lawyer and family friend for over 20 years.” So that’s that.

Filming on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills concluded earlier this month. The show is expected to return either late in 2023 or early 2024 on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE ERIKA AND JIM’S DENIAL THAT THERE’S NOTHING GOING ON BETWEEN THEM? WOULD YOU GO SEE ERIKA PERFORM IN VEGAS?