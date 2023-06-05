Andy Cohen’s Daughter ‘One of the First’ New York Gestational Surrogacies

Who knew Andy Cohen was such a trailblazer? His one-year-old daughter Lucy was one of the first babies in the state of New York to be born via gestational surrogacy.

Gestational surrogacy differs from traditional surrogacy in that the surrogate does not provide their own egg. Still not legal in the Empire State in 2020, Andy says he “helped” get the law passed, which allowed for the birth of his daughter in New York. He gave most of the credit to then-Governor Andrew Cuomo, who “really made it happen.”

“I wanted to have the baby in New York,” Andy said May 30 on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “I wanted my surrogate to have the baby in New York. And so Lucy was one of the first surrogate babies born here.”

Son Ben was born in California

The Watch What Happens Live host’s son Ben, now four, was born via gestational surrogate in California in February, 2019. In the weeks prior to Ben’s arrival, Andy moved to LA and recorded WWHL there to insure the legality of Ben’s birth.

Despite using different surrogates to carry his children, Ben and Lucy are “biological siblings” (both eggs came from the same donor). The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up author also likes to joke that the “couple” of leftover embryos he has could come in handy for his children someday.

“You know what I’m thinking?” the King of Bravo said. “This is crazy, but if either of [my children] cannot have kids, maybe in 20 years they’ll defrost their sibling and raise them. Is that a weird thought?”

Yes, it’s definitely a weird thought. But who knows? For someone who just wants to be a parent and hasn’t been successful via “traditional” methods, anything is possible.

