RHOA Newbie Courtney Rhodes Is No Friend of Kandi Burruss

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has certainly been off to a promising start. During the Season 15 premiere, the ladies hit viewers with drama from all sides. However, the most explosive feud was between long-standing cast member Kandi Burruss and newcomer Courtney Rhodes. The root of their beef is still unclear. According to Kenya Moore, Rhodes was “trying to make a moment” with Kandi out of “desperation.” In an argument like this, Kandi would’ve typically “squashed” it, but due to Courtney’s extreme thirst, she offered to quench it.

Courtney wanted to move forward with Kandi

In a new interview with Distracitfy, Courtney dished on what led to the moment Kandi threatened to “headbutt” her and where they stand today.

While at Aaron Ross’ birthday party, Marlo and Courtney discussed how Kandi had been probing about Courtney with people in Atlanta. At some point, Kandi joined the conversation, and things went from zero to 100 instantly.

“When I got to the party, I realized that Marlo [Hampton] and Sanya [Richards-Ross] had a conversation, so the girls had started to talk about what I said, so I kind of just wanted to head it off, not necessarily end up with a headbutt or anything,” Courtney said. “I just wanted to have a conversation. And that was literally my intention.”

Courtney undoubtedly approached the conversation with more energy than Burruss did. But according to her, they both were “very animated and excited,” which led to them almost coming to blows.

As the season continues, Courtney teased that viewers will see them attempt to make progress for the group’s sake. “What you will see is you will see two people trying to make it comfortable for the rest of the women,” she said.

“And I’m going to move forward because what I don’t want to do is keep arguing about like I am not here to argue with a bunch of women I’m getting to know.”

“I genuinely wanted to connect and create real friendships,” Courtney said. “And it worked out with some of the women and with some of them, you know, it hasn’t so, you know, it’s I certainly made an effort to move forward and to meet her where we were.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

