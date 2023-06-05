Kroy Biermann Hits Back at Claims He ‘Locked’ Kim Zolciak Out of Business

The situation between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann grows ever more condemnable. Or rather, the actions of each participant grow more worthy of condemnation.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been in the process of an increasingly messy divorce that she announced about a month ago. Kim and Kroy have been taking shots at each other ever since.

The most recent hit was against Kroy with the claim that he locked Kim out of The Biermann’s Closet, Kim’s online retail store. Kim took to her Instagram to tell her followers not to make any purchases on the site. Now, Kroy is firing back.

Kroy’s lawyer is speaking out

On Friday, June 2, Kroy’s lawyer (his Kroyer, if you will), Marlys Bergstrom, made a statement to Us Weekly, saying, “Biermann’s Closet is a family business; Kim designated the items to be sold and Kroy insured [sic] that items were listed on the site and delivered to the customer.

“Until recently there had been little activity on the site. However, since the divorce, there has been some traffic, and some items have been sold; one being a wig. These are wigs that Kim designated and approved were to be sold on the site; they hadn’t attracted any attention until recently.

“Kroy was just doing what he had always done; he managed the actual logistics of the site and ensured that all items purchased were recorded, processed, and shipped.” Bergstrom also pointed out that Kroy was “integrally involved with Berimann’s Closet,” and “built the website, set up Shopify, set up affiliate marketing for the site with tracking links, took and posted pictures, wrote product descriptions, received, fulfilled, processed and shipped orders.”

Notice that there’s no denial of the claim that Kim’s been locked out of the business. If anything, all this statement does is attempt to justify Kroy’s actions. Though he may have done a lot for the “family business,” it’s still not a good look.

