Kroy Biermann ‘Locked’ Kim Zolciak Out of Her Business Amid Messy Divorce

It’s difficult to say that there’s a bad guy in the divorce between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann. The two have been taking shots at each other ever since the news came out that they were splitting. That being said, Kroy might be hitting new lows.

When two people who hate each other are forced to live together, obviously things are going to get dicey, especially for someone as drama oriented as a Real Housewives of Atlanta alum. What’s worse is that the kids have no choice but to be a part of escalating situation.

And escalating is exactly what Kroy has done. For those unaware, Kroy recently called the cops on Kim, alleging that she’d locked him out of the bathroom. Kim alleges that she was simply on the phone and Kroy began banging on the door. With Kim supposedly locking him away, Kroy must’ve decided it was his turn to lock her out of something.

The pitiful ploy of pathetic Kroy

An insider source told Page Six that Kroy has assumed control of Kim’s business, Biermann’s Closet. “Kim has no access and is locked out,” the source said. This means Kim will be forced “to start a new shop with complete autonomy.”

In response, Kim posted an Instagram story alerting her followers, “Please do not purchase from Biermanns Closet at this time until further notice. Thank you. I will be setting up a new website for all things Kim and kids.”

Kroy’s run at the website has been less than fruitful so far, as he needed to mark down his most expensive shirt from $125 to $70. Kim is fairing slightly better on her own. Despite being reduced to selling her wigs, they go for a pretty penny—upwards of $2,750.

While it’s easy to say Kroy failed with this little plot, he likely got exactly what he wanted, the opportunity to spite Kim.

TELL US – DO YOU VIEW KROY’S MOVE AS PRACTICAL OR VINDICTIVE? DO YOU THINK KIM WILL RETALIATE? IF SO, HOW?