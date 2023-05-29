Kim Zolciak Reduced to Selling her Wigs Amid Divorce with Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak is no longer asking, believing, or receiving because all of that stopped working for her. She’s now begging, selling, and praying due to her impending divorce from Kroy Biermann.

We will see her back on Real Housewives of Atlanta this season, but Kim’s appearance will be brief. If she can convince Andy Cohen to give her a peach, she might be able to handle the massive amount of money she allegedly owes. Until then, Kim is sacrificing a part of her very essence for the cause. It’s time to visit … The Biermann Closet.

No wignity

If the tax problems weren’t already a bother and then having the former love of your life blast alleged gambling problems all over the media, now Kim has to sell her hair. OH, THE HUMANITY!

If you have ever been envious of Kim hair accessories, be jealous no more! Now you can own your pick of faux follicles that have rested on Kim’s very head. Venture over to The Salon portion of her website and check out some fantastic tresses.

The least expensive out of the selection is offered for the low, low, low price of $1,500. Mere pennies to have a piece of Kim’s history resting on your dome.

If you feel like shelling out the big bucks for some big lewks, other selections of hair will set you back $2,750. But I think we can all agree, while it might seem like a lot, to twin with Kim would be priceless.

But you have to hurry. Out of seven selections, two have already been nabbed up by lucky shoppers. Right now you can choose from four lace front wigs and there’s one monofilament hairpiece waiting for that one special person.

Kim is doing everything she can after being plagued by multiple financial issues that may or may not have a hand in her marriage ending. Stay tuned, you never know when some old Versace dinner plates or Dior shoes from 2009 will appear on the website. As always, Team Kids!

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED KIM IS SELLING THE WIGS SHE LOVED SO MUCH? WHAT DO YOU THINK KIM WILL BE LETTING GO OF NEXT? WOULD YOU BUY ONE OF HER WIGS?