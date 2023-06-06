Tom Sandoval Fans Allegedly Going Hard for Him Despite Cheating Scandal

We’ve found Tom Sandoval’s fanbase. It’s in Kentucky. Allegedly. He’s said to have played for an amped up crowd on a recent tour stop – and it’s said to have gone well. This is Tom of Vanderpump Rules, right?

Tom’s catching a lot of flack (do I even need to say that), but his supporters are still showing out. After all, both he, and Andy Cohen have said he’s human. And humans find like-minded humans. And hey, there are a lot of other cheaters out there besides Tom. And a whole lot of people with whoopsie-daisies that just want to go to a rock show.

Tom likes a cover

Apparently Tom played a lot of covers, including legendary Queen. Fans sang along to the tune as he joined them in the audience. Tom is quite the performer after all. And he’s not talentless. He’s just not very consistent – which Is the definition of a true professional.

He was seen playing the trumpet, getting his wardrobe involved (those lightning bolts), running his hands through his hair, and giving us his best rockstar impersonation. Hey, it’s not only Lala Kent with acting chops giving impersonations. Remember, when we met the original cast they were all singers, actors, and models.

Based on the video, fans were loving their night out. Whether that was due to Tom or not, that’s for them to say. According to TMZ, he played an hour set and fans raved.

All jokes aside, we hope everyone had a good time. That’s what a show is for, right?

It’s a stark contrast from what we’re seeing from Tom, playing out on the reunion. True, it was filmed months ago, but Tom appeared to be a shell of himself. Normally, we expect to see him yelling, pointing, and criticizing like the rest of them. But not this time. And on Part 3 of the reunion, Raquel Leviss is coming out to speak for herself. Plus, an unknown bomb will be dropped.

