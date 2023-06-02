Jax Taylor Slams ‘Very Narcissistic’ Tom Sandoval

Jax Taylor’s antics are long-forgotten in the wake of Scandoval. No bombastic act of his could top the seemingly ruthless affair Tom Sandoval had with Raquel Leviss for over seven months. Sure, the Vanderpump Rules alum made a habit of cheating on his significant others. There was the porn star in Vegas while dating fellow alum Stassi Schroeder. He also cheated on Brittany Cartwright, who was his girlfriend at the time, with Faith Stowers. But the self-proclaimed reformed sinner has made amends and eaten some humble pie.

And that’s where the similarities between the VPR bad boys end. Jax worked on himself and cut back on drinking. He and Brittany are happy parents to son Cruz, aged two. The couple also co-host a podcast called When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany.

Meanwhile, Sandoval has been criticized for his behavior since Scandoval broke. He is making excuses and deflecting blame onto Ariana Madix. At close to 40, it’s been noted that he is unlikely to change his ways.

Jax thinks Sandoval is “making a joke” of the affair

“I’ve done some fucked-up things,” Jax said in an exclusive interview to Rolling Stone. “But when I did what I did, I went down in a hole and fought to get my wife back.”

He contrasted his remorse for hurting Brittany to Sandoval’s behavior when Ariana unearthed the affair with Raquel.

“The worst is the lack of empathy he has,” Jax opined. “He’s making a joke of it, putting it in his songs. It’s almost like he’s getting off on this a little bit. That’s where it’s next-level sociopathic. Tom has definitely cheated on Ariana many, many times.”

Lala Kent has also been very vocal about calling Sandoval a narcissist. Indeed, none of Sandoval castmates, past or present, have anything favorable to say. Kristen Doute was brought back to film with Ariana, and rumors are swirling that Jax may return as well.

To those suggestions, Jax simply said, “usually where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

Catch Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules Reunion on Wednesday, June 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE THAT SANDOVAL IS A SOCIOPATH? DO YOU BELIEVE JAX HAS CHANGED FROM HIS FORMER WAYS? IS SANDOVAL MAKING A JOKE OF HIS AFFAIR?