Lala Kent Comically Impersonates Raquel Leviss ‘Experiencing Emotion’

Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules never passes up an opinion. She has given us Lala, her version of Tupac, Lauren from Utah (when need be), and understandably, a woman going through something. However, when does she cross a line, how many lines is she willing to cross, and will she always have an explanation for it?

Lala has really been going through it this season. With all that’s being said about Randall Emmett, balancing motherhood, and needing to focus on herself. Much love to her in her personal journey, but she basically said she didn’t have any room to be nice in Season 10. However, she did have time to mama bear Ally Lewber (because she was worried for Ally), but made the whole conversation about Lala’s experience. Viewers were left, both bewildered and compassionate at the same time.

Oh, the Raquel of it all

Lala is not backing down on Raquel Leviss. In fact, she’s amping it up. A TikTok fan asked her recently to do an impression of Raquel. Lala obliged – why surprised; she’s done impersonations before. Seeing as Raquel didn’t show any emotion at the reunion you have a clue as to what Lala gave us. “I feel like I should’ve written her, like, a handwritten note or something,” Lala said grinning.

Here she goes, “All of the repercussions are, like, starting to really …” Then Lala acts like a person who could have lost her train of thought, or could have dissociated (who knows). She says, “Where am I?” Remember, Raquel has stated how difficult it is for her to speak publicly in a group, she has spoken with strain in her voice throughout interviews, and there is a reason they call her “bambi-eyed bitch.”

As to Raquel’s state of being, one fan recently Tweeted, “It freaks me out how Raquel has ZERO emotions seeing this entire thing unfold in front of her … No compassion or empathy? Like it’s legit scary how frigid and detached she seems.” Almost as if she is going through something? And yes, it seems scary to have to detach.

Another stated, “It kills me to see that almost everyone on the panel is crying, yet #Raquel sits there stone faced. Her lack of tears or ANY emotion speaks VOLUMES.” Let’s not forget where all the cast are in their lives. Andy Cohen questioned James Kennedy about his anger in the same breath. James said it had improved a lot, but then gave himself a pass by saying that day didn’t count because of “extenuating circumstances.” Andy gave the side eye.

It’s fair to say the whole cast is going through something. Even Tom Schwartz with his bottle of Xanax pulled from his suit jacket. It’s easy to forget that their all human beings, and all have an individual lens they see the world through. That includes both Lala and Raquel. We wish everyone the best, hope they heal, and bring some entertaining, but less painful storylines next season.

Watch Vanderpump Rules Reunion Part 3 where all will be revealed. Airing Wednesday, June 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH LALA’S BEHAVIOR OR NOT? DO YOU THINK PEOPLE GET PASSES WHEN THEY ARE GOING THROUGH SOMETHING OR NO? WHAT ARE YOUR SUSPICIONS ON PART 3 REUNION?