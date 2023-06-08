Melissa and Joe Gorga Sued Over Alleged ‘Permanent Injuries’ Woman Sustained at Property

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: it’s getting harder and harder to keep up with all these Real Housewives lawsuits. This time, it’s Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members are no strangers to lawsuits. Who could forget when Luis Ruelas was sued for $113k amidst bankruptcy? Or even now as his company faces a harassment lawsuit.

This isn’t even Melissa’s first rodeo. The Housewife paired up with Andy Cohen in a lawsuit with her former business partner. But now? Melissa’s really on the chopping block.

Time for the Gorgas to lawyer up

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Blanca Hernandez is suing the couple over severe injuries sustained at a property the Gorgas are responsible for.

Blanca is specifically suing over “diverse injuries, great pain, and suffering, and has incurred and will continue in the future to incur extensive medical expenses, permanent injuries, suffered physical and emotional injuries of both a temporary and permanent nature, suffered considerable pain and anguish, loss of wages,” and other personal claims of damages.

The Gorgas fired back, saying any damages were caused by the negligence of “persons not a party to this action and this/these defendant(s) is/are not liable.” The filing went on to say, “[Hernandez’s] injuries and damages, if any, were the result of circumstances over which this/these Defendant(s) had no control or right of control and this/these Defendant(s) is/are not liable therefore.”

Ultimately, the suit is a question of liability. The Gorgas don’t claim any responsibility and have asked the case be dismissed. They’ve also ordered the court to let them see Hernandez’s medical records. The case is ongoing in a New Jersey court.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Part 3 airs June 13 on Bravo at 8/7c.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THE GORGAS MIGHT BE RESPONSIBLE? HAVE THEY HAD THIS COMING?